Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Himachal Pradesh Floods: Rubina Dilaik's parents stuck near Shimla: Here's what happened next

    Rubina Dilaik whose family lives in Himachal Pradesh, narrated the ordeal her parents had to face because of the floods. The actress then shared how she connected with her parents after hours of no connectivity.
     

    Rubina Dilaik's parents stuck in Himachal Pradesh: Here's what happened next RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 6:07 PM IST

    Rubina Dilaik, whose family lives in Himachal Pradesh, highlighted the situation her parents were forced to confront as a result of the floods. The actress then explained how she reconnected with her parents after hours of being disconnected. As severe rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh and adjoining regions, a number of individuals have been left stranded in the state with no way of contacting their family. Rubina Diliak, a Shimla local, explained how she had lost communication with her family when actor Ruslaan Mumtaz published his story on social media.

    Rubina Dilaik, who was horrified by the flood images on television, voiced her concern about not being able to contact her parents. Rubina stated of the same, "The visuals on TV were scary." I was scared a few days ago when there was no network and I couldn't contact my family for hours. But, thank God, I was able to speak with my parents, and they are OK. They are doing okay, but we are concerned about them."

    During the continuing situation, many of Dilaik's Shimla relatives have taken safety at her parents' farmhouse, approximately 108 km north of the city. In response, the 33-year-old actress stated, "Our house is located on the foothills of the mountains, which provides some protection." However, landslides are unavoidable. Fortunately, no big losses have occurred thus far... "I'm hoping things improve soon."

    Also Read: Asur to Farzi: 2023's Top 7 OTT releases so far

    Due to the floods in Himachal this has caused havoc, resulting in a lack of safe drinking water.“There is a shortage of drinking water as the main water source for the city is flooded; the government is supplying water to people through tankers,” Dilaik added.

    Also Read: When Smriti Irani refused paan masala ad despite a huge offer

    Last month, Rubina Dilaik met with a car accident. Her husband, Abhinav Shukla shared that she is fine and took a medical test too. Taking to Twitter, Abhinav shared, “Happened to us, can happen to you. Beware of idiots on the phone jumping traffic lights. To top it up standing there smiling. More details later. Rubina was in the car she is fine, taking her for medical. @MTPHereToHelp @MumbaiPolice request you to take strict action! @RubiDilaik (sic).” Abhinav also posted two photos of the accident site in which the cars look damaged.

     

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2023, 6:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Is Jennifer Lopez Ben Afflecks marriage falling apart? Here's what we know ADC

    Is Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage falling apart? Here's what we know

    Meet Uorfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed; check out her SEXY Instagram posts RBA

    Meet Uorfi Javed's sister Urusa Javed; check out her SEXY Instagram posts

    Mission Start Ab: OTT platform, Govt of India to empower promising start-ups; Alia Bhatt present at event ADCC

    Mission Start Ab: OTT platform, Govt of India to empower promising start-ups; Alia Bhatt present at event

    Kiara Advani can't keep calm, drools over hubby Sidharth Malhotra's latest dapper photos ADC

    Kiara Advani can't keep calm, drools over hubby Sidharth Malhotra's latest dapper photos

    21 years of Devdas: Bhansali Productions' video take us through Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece ATG EAI

    21 years of Devdas: Bhansali Productions' video take us through Sanjay Leela Bhansali's masterpiece

    Recent Stories

    Himachal Pradesh floods: Hundreds stuck, aerial survey conducted of Chandra Taal (WATCH) snt

    Himachal Pradesh floods: Hundreds stuck, aerial survey conducted of Chandra Taal (WATCH)

    cricket Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know osf

    Major League Cricket 2023: Teams, players, fixtures and everything else you need to know

    Amazon Prime Day sale to begin from July 15 iPhone 14 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra more on discount gcw

    Amazon Prime Day sale to begin from July 15: iPhone 14, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra & more on discount

    Sara Ali Khan to Irfan Khan: 5 Bollywood stars belonging to royalty ATG

    Sara Ali Khan to Irfan Khan: 5 Bollywood stars belonging to royalty

    Is Jennifer Lopez Ben Afflecks marriage falling apart? Here's what we know ADC

    Is Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's marriage falling apart? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon