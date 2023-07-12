Himachal Pradesh Floods: Rubina Dilaik's parents stuck near Shimla: Here's what happened next

Rubina Dilaik whose family lives in Himachal Pradesh, narrated the ordeal her parents had to face because of the floods. The actress then shared how she connected with her parents after hours of no connectivity.

Rubina Dilaik, whose family lives in Himachal Pradesh, highlighted the situation her parents were forced to confront as a result of the floods. The actress then explained how she reconnected with her parents after hours of being disconnected. As severe rains wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh and adjoining regions, a number of individuals have been left stranded in the state with no way of contacting their family. Rubina Diliak, a Shimla local, explained how she had lost communication with her family when actor Ruslaan Mumtaz published his story on social media.

Rubina Dilaik, who was horrified by the flood images on television, voiced her concern about not being able to contact her parents. Rubina stated of the same, "The visuals on TV were scary." I was scared a few days ago when there was no network and I couldn't contact my family for hours. But, thank God, I was able to speak with my parents, and they are OK. They are doing okay, but we are concerned about them."

During the continuing situation, many of Dilaik's Shimla relatives have taken safety at her parents' farmhouse, approximately 108 km north of the city. In response, the 33-year-old actress stated, "Our house is located on the foothills of the mountains, which provides some protection." However, landslides are unavoidable. Fortunately, no big losses have occurred thus far... "I'm hoping things improve soon."

Due to the floods in Himachal this has caused havoc, resulting in a lack of safe drinking water.“There is a shortage of drinking water as the main water source for the city is flooded; the government is supplying water to people through tankers,” Dilaik added.

