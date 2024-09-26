Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rs 2.32 crore! World’s most expensive gold handbag debuts at Paris Fashion Week

    Paco Rabanne has been well-known for its avant-garde approach to fashion since its founding in 1966, employing unusual materials including plastic and metal. Yes, even gold! The brand made its debut with the innovative "12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials" line.

    First Published Sep 26, 2024, 3:21 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 26, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    The onlookers at the Paris Fashion Week were stunned as the world's most expensive bag made of pure gold shined at the runway show. With a new competitor entering the race to be the "most expensive bag," the world of luxury fashion is evolving. The magnificent design, which pays homage to the classic minidress of the French brand Rabanne, was unveiled during the brand's spring 2025 runway show in Paris. It is made of 18-karat gold.

     

     

    Said to be a tribute to the 1968 gown created for fashion icon Françoise Hardy, the one-of-a-kind handbag known as the 1969 Golden Bag is crafted entirely of gold. The original minidress was called the "Most Expensive Dress" of its day since it was constructed from 1,000 gold plaques and inlaid with 300 carats of diamonds. One fun fact about it is when wearing the dress at the jewelry trade show, Hardy had to be escorted in an armored car by security officers. 

    But the most recent golden purse, which was showcased on the Rabanne show runway during Paris Fashion Week, is the result of a partnership between Maison Rabanne and the renowned jeweler Arthus Bertrand. At a whopping €250,000, or around Rs 2.32 crore, it is an incredible piece of handicraft that took 100 hours to complete, utilizing linked gold discs to create the chainmail design.

    Paco Rabanne has been well-known for its avant-garde approach to fashion since its founding in 1966, employing unusual materials including plastic and metal. Yes, even gold! The brand made its debut with the innovative "12 Unwearable Dresses in Contemporary Materials" line.

    In addition to the Golden Bag, Rabanne debuted two other avant-garde accessories during Paris Fashion Week: the 1969 Glass Bag, which was created from glass pastilles by Venini, an Italian glassmaker, and the 1969 Ceramic Bag, which was created from small clay discs by the Astier de Villatte workshop in Paris.
     

