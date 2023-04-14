Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for 'facial hair' in her latest selfie; netizens share some close-up photos

    Rashmika Mandana posted a photo of herself pouting on her Instagram a few hours ago, but observant netizens saw her facial hair and trolled her for it.

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 4:19 PM IST

    Celebrities can get trolled for anything, from poor fashion choices to public appearances! However, being camera-ready is the key; stars can tackle these situations with gorgeous doll-face looks. But what if netizens start mocking celebs for their lack of make-up? That's going to hurt! Trolls, on the other hand, sometimes go crazy with their ridiculousness.

    Rashmika Mandanna, who is presently filming her upcoming film 'Rainbow,' presented her followers to a silly photo of herself to brighten their day. Rashmika came to Instagram on Friday to upload a photo in which she can be seen pouting.  Rashmika is wearing a green sweater, and her hair covers half of her face in the photo.  She is shown with a gold chain and earrings.

    Rashmika captioned the photo, "I don't know how to pout, so a straight-out kissie it is.."

    Desi trolls appear to have issues regarding tolerating ladies with facial hair in a century when clients are yelling volumes to obtain body positivity. Rashmika Mandana, a pan-India celebrity, was cruelly ridiculed when netizens supposedly saw a tiny facial hair on her jaw.

    Rashmika's newest post started a debate over body acceptance, dividing the internet. While many attempted to argue for normalcy regarding facial hair, a subset of individuals responded with inappropriate remarks and trolls directed at the actress and her appearance. 

    Furthermore, some urged that she constantly wear make-up, while others suggested utilising Veet. Unfortunately, the barrage of disrespectful insults does not appear to be waning anytime soon. 

    Reacting to the tweet, one user captured a screenshot of her picture and zoomed in to show fellow netizens Rashmika’s facial hair. Sharing the image, the troll simply wrote, “Beard 😭”.

    Another wrote, “She has more hair in her beard than rajini having hair on head”. A third user wrote, “I think u need to shave ur beard but it's too cute😅”.     

    Aside from Rainbow, she is working on 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor and an unnamed film with Nithiin helmed by Venky Kudumula. She will also appear in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule,' alongside Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi.


     

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2023, 4:21 PM IST
