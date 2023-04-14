Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for 'facial hair' in her latest selfie; netizens share some close-up photos

Rashmika Mandana posted a photo of herself pouting on her Instagram a few hours ago, but observant netizens saw her facial hair and trolled her for it.

Celebrities can get trolled for anything, from poor fashion choices to public appearances! However, being camera-ready is the key; stars can tackle these situations with gorgeous doll-face looks. But what if netizens start mocking celebs for their lack of make-up? That's going to hurt! Trolls, on the other hand, sometimes go crazy with their ridiculousness.

Rashmika Mandanna, who is presently filming her upcoming film 'Rainbow,' presented her followers to a silly photo of herself to brighten their day. Rashmika came to Instagram on Friday to upload a photo in which she can be seen pouting. Rashmika is wearing a green sweater, and her hair covers half of her face in the photo. She is shown with a gold chain and earrings.

Rashmika captioned the photo, "I don't know how to pout, so a straight-out kissie it is.."

Desi trolls appear to have issues regarding tolerating ladies with facial hair in a century when clients are yelling volumes to obtain body positivity. Rashmika Mandana, a pan-India celebrity, was cruelly ridiculed when netizens supposedly saw a tiny facial hair on her jaw.

Rashmika's newest post started a debate over body acceptance, dividing the internet. While many attempted to argue for normalcy regarding facial hair, a subset of individuals responded with inappropriate remarks and trolls directed at the actress and her appearance.

Furthermore, some urged that she constantly wear make-up, while others suggested utilising Veet. Unfortunately, the barrage of disrespectful insults does not appear to be waning anytime soon.

Reacting to the tweet, one user captured a screenshot of her picture and zoomed in to show fellow netizens Rashmika’s facial hair. Sharing the image, the troll simply wrote, “Beard 😭”.

Another wrote, “She has more hair in her beard than rajini having hair on head”. A third user wrote, “I think u need to shave ur beard but it's too cute😅”.

Aside from Rainbow, she is working on 'Animal' with Ranbir Kapoor and an unnamed film with Nithiin helmed by Venky Kudumula. She will also appear in Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa: The Rule,' alongside Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi.



