Priyanka Chopra looks MAJESTIC as she dons magenta saree for her brother's pre-wedding ceremony

Priyanka Chopra is in India to attend her brother Siddharth Chopra's small wedding ceremony. For the uninformed, the latter is marrying Neelam Upadhyaya in Mumbai. On August 23, 2024, Priyanka was seen coming to the location of one of her brother's wedding ceremonies. Their Roka ceremony was held in April this year, and Priyanka was also there. Priyanka arrived in India during the early hours of Friday. Priyanka was seen arriving at the event location with a friend. The actress wore a magenta saree with glittery accents at the border with a matching sleeveless blouse and contrasting pearl jewellery. To finish her look for the festivities, Priyanka put her hair into a tidy ponytail and applied dazzling makeup.

Priyanka Chopra's look

As the 42-year-old actress arrived at the location, she was surrounded by paparazzi. This prompted her security staff to prevent them from getting too close to her. However, Priyanka handled the issue gracefully, instructing her security not to do so. She then posed for the paparazzi and waved at them. While Priyanka was leaving the venue, paparazzi stationed outside was heard requesting her to pose for them. However, the actress informed them that they would need to photograph her quickly since she was leaving. When the press claimed that the actress had been unavailable, Priyanka responded, "I will come; I am here only."

Professional front

Priyanka will be seen in the film, 'The Bluff' which is directed by Frank E Flowers and stars Priyanka as a former female pirate in a 19th-century Caribbean setting. She will also co-star with John Cena, Idris Elba, and Jack Quaid in Ilya Naishuller's action comedy Heads of State. Priyanka's Marathi film Paani, which will be released in theaters on October 18, is also much anticipated by fans.

