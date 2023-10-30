Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Premam director Alphonse Puthren to end cinema career; Know why

    Premam director Alphonse Puthren has announced that he is ending his cinema career through social media. The director said that he is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder

    Premam director Alphonse Puthren to end cinema career; Know why rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 30, 2023, 1:19 PM IST

    Malayalam famous director Alphonse Puthren has announced that he is ending his theatre career. The director informed about this news through his social media post.

    Alphonse stated that he is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. He also noted that he does not intend to be a burden to anyone. However, the post was taken down before much time was shared. Meanwhile, the screenshots of the post are widely circulating on social media.  

    Alphonse Puthren is an Indian film director, producer, actor, editor, writer, and ad filmmaker. He works mainly in the Malayalam Cinema. He made a powerful start with his debut film "Neram" in 2013, a bilingual thriller in Tamil and Malayalam. This film, starring Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, and Bobby Simha, showcased his skills as a director, writer, and editor.

    His second venture, "Premam" in 2015, was a sensation that became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies ever.

    After a seven-year break, Alphonse returned with "Gold," featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara. He's not just a filmmaker but a complete artist. In 2017, he announced his venture into Tamil cinema. His journey exemplifies his diverse talents and contributions to the industry.

    Last Updated Oct 30, 2023, 1:19 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Renjusha Menon no more: Malayalam actress' last Instagram video before suicide grabs attention rkn

    Renjusha Menon no more: Malayalam actress' last Instagram video before suicide grabs attention

    Dress jyada tight hogaya ya pet bahar aagaya..," Kajol body shamed for wearing tight dress SHG

    "Dress jyada tight hogaya ya pet bahar aagaya..," Kajol body shamed for wearing tight dress

    Sara Ali Khan visits Kedarnath, fans miss Sushant Singh Rajput as she shares video RKK

    Sara Ali Khan visits Kedarnath, fans miss Sushant Singh Rajput as she shares video

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to grace the couch in the second episode; promo OUT ATG

    Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol to grace couch in the second episode; promo OUT

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal alleges Munawar Faruqui touched her without consent, says 'hath pakad liya tha' RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: Soniya Bansal alleges Munawar Faruqui touched her without consent, says 'hath pakad liya tha'

    Recent Stories

    Apple Scary Fast event Will tech giant reveal updated iPads and AirPods gcw

    Apple 'Scary Fast' event: Will tech giant reveal updated iPads and AirPods?

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Achieve a radiant glow with this pre-fast skin care SHG EAI

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Achieve a radiant glow with this pre-fast skin care

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 must have elements in Sargi thali ATG EAI

    Karwa Chauth 2023: 7 must have elements in Sargi thali

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Karnataka: Union Minister Pralhad Joshi accuses Congress govt of injustice on water issues

    Football Drama in Ligue 1 after Lyon manager injured in violent team bus attack in Marseille; WATCH shocking footage osf

    Drama in Ligue 1 after Lyon manager injured in violent team bus attack in Marseille; WATCH shocking footage

    Recent Videos

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon