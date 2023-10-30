Premam director Alphonse Puthren to end cinema career; Know why

Premam director Alphonse Puthren has announced that he is ending his cinema career through social media. The director said that he is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder

Malayalam famous director Alphonse Puthren has announced that he is ending his theatre career. The director informed about this news through his social media post.

Alphonse stated that he is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder. He also noted that he does not intend to be a burden to anyone. However, the post was taken down before much time was shared. Meanwhile, the screenshots of the post are widely circulating on social media.

Alphonse Puthren is an Indian film director, producer, actor, editor, writer, and ad filmmaker. He works mainly in the Malayalam Cinema. He made a powerful start with his debut film "Neram" in 2013, a bilingual thriller in Tamil and Malayalam. This film, starring Nivin Pauly, Nazriya Nazim, and Bobby Simha, showcased his skills as a director, writer, and editor.

His second venture, "Premam" in 2015, was a sensation that became one of the highest-grossing Malayalam movies ever.

After a seven-year break, Alphonse returned with "Gold," featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara. He's not just a filmmaker but a complete artist. In 2017, he announced his venture into Tamil cinema. His journey exemplifies his diverse talents and contributions to the industry.