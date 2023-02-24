Pranaya Vilasam movie review: Is Arjun Ashokan, Anaswara Rajan’s film worth watching? Read these tweets

Pranaya Vilasam Malayalam Movie Twitter Review: The movie was released today (Feb 24). Of the nine Malayalam films released today, the film has the most expectations. Read what movie lovers have to say

'Pranaya Vilasam' is in cinemas today, February 24. (Friday). Arjun Ashokan plays the male lead in the film, which follows Romancham. Besides him the film also features Anaswara Rajan, Mia, Mamita Baiju, and Manoj. The film will take place fully in the context of love.

Pranaya Vilasam is a family film combining romance, humour, and emotions, according to the filmmakers. The film's songs, directed by Shaan Rahman, have already attracted recognition. The film is directed by rookie Nikhil Murali and produced by CB Chavara and Ranjith Nair.

Jyotish M and Sunu are writing the script. Some significant actors in the film are Hakim Shah and Manoj KU. Rajesh P Velayudhan is the film's art director. Shinoz handles the cinematography.

Pranaya Vilasam music is by Shaan Rahman. The film was shot in Kannur and Kanhangad last year, and its OTT and streaming rights were acquired by ZEE5 and ZEE Malayalam long before its release date was announced.

Arjun Ashokan, Mamita Baiju, and Anaswara Rajan reunite for Pranaya Vilasam after Super Sharanya. The movie was released today. Of the nine Malayalam films being released today, the film has the most expectations. The main reason is the film's celebrity cast. On YouTube, the song 'Kathal Maramal Pookane Neeyonandaldi Nokane...' has already achieved popularity. Suhail Koya composed the lyrics. Sreejish Subramanian and Nanda J Devan perform the song.