    Pooja Hegde does 'BIKINI SHOOT' in Maldives; watch video

    Famous actress Pooja Hegde is on a break from work and is enjoying in the Maldives. Check out her latest photos and videos from her vacation, which will make you want to go on a holiday.
     

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 15, 2021, 7:34 PM IST
    Famous actress Pooja Hegde is having the best time of her life in Maldives. She is enjoying breakfast in the swimming pool and is also dancing in a bikini. The actress is 'vibin and thrivin'. She had taken to social media to post photos and videos from her vacation. It might surely make you crave a winter vacation.

    One can clearly see that the actress is enjoying dancing to pop music in a bikini while holidaying in the island country. She is undoubtedly enjoying her life to the fullest and is on a break from her professional commitments. She has been moving places to complete the shooting of her big-budget movies.

    It was on Sunday, November 14, when the actress was spotted leaving for her vacation. She looked beautiful in a scarf, bucket hat and had paired her outfit with pants and a hat. Since reaching the Maldives, the actress has constantly been sharing photos and videos of her stunning experience, and fans cannot stop praising the actress. They have been feeling wanderlust looking at the photos and videos.

    When Pooja had landed, she had written a caption on her photo that read, "Cya later folks. #vacaymode #restandrecharge. (sic)" After wearing a bikini and dancing near the pool she had written a caption where she wrote that she was an ordinary girl looking for extraordinary experiences. Isn't she looking super cool?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    On the work front, Pooja has wrapped up the shooting of Beast, which has Thalapathy Vijay. She will soon start with the shooting of her next movie with Mahesh Babu and Trivikram. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo diva also has Acharya and Radhe in her kitty, which will be releasing in 2022. Radhe Shyam will be releasing on January 14 2022, while Chiranjeevi's Acharya will release in theatres on February 4, 2022.

