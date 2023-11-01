Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Pippa trailer: Ishaan Khatter's war drama delves into the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war

    The Bollywood war epic 'Pippa' will be available on Prime Video and will be released on November 10, 2023.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 4:43 PM IST

    Ishaan Khatter is all set to don the Captain's hat as he is set to play the role of Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. The Bollywood war epic 'Pippa' will be available on Prime Video and will be released on November 10, 2023. The screenplay is written by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan, and Menon and is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book The Burning Chaffees. Ishaan plays Captain Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron, who fought on India's eastern front during the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war, which resulted in the formation of Bangladesh. 'Pippa' relates to the PT-76 amphibious tank, often known as Pippa, which plays an important role in the film.

    The trailer

    The makers released the trailer for the film which offers a fascinating account of a critical period in Bangladesh's quest for independence, the Battle of Garibpur during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. 

    The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films. The film stars Ishaan as real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta, as well as Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. The film is written by Menon, Tanmay Mohan, and Ravinder Randhawa and is based on Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta's book "The Burning Chaffees." 

    About 'Pippa'

    The action movie takes its name from the PT-76 (Palavushi Tanka), an amphibious combat tank colloquially known as 'Pippa', analogous to an empty can of ghee that floats on water. This wartime saga tells the story of Captain Balram Mehta (played by Ishaan) of the 45 Cavalry Tank Squadron's coming of age. Balram Mehta and the Indian Armed Forces embody valor and fortitude in a battle for another country's liberty and redefine what it means to be a hero. The trailer transports us to the eastern front of India during the Battle of Garibpur. 

