Pictures and video: Malaika Arora shows off sexy cleavage in a see-through black high-slit gown

Last night, Malaika Arora walked the ramp at the Indian Couture Week wearing a stunning black ensemble, in a sexy plunging black gown; check out her breathtaking pics Here

Everyone knows Malaika Arora's ability to embody elegance and beauty with her appearance effortlessly. Therefore, it was no surprise when the diva recently walked down the ramp at the Indian Couture Week held in New Delhi.

Speaking about the same, a video of Malaika Arora walking the runway as the star attraction has gone viral online. In the video, the actress is wearing a sheer, low-cut, thigh-slit black gown that looks charming. She completed the appearance with a retro hairstyle. Please examine the same.

The actress-turned-television personality-turned-supermodel was spotted walking the runway for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna while donning a seductive body-hugging garment. She was also their show's star performer.

Malaika changed into a gorgeously adorned sheer dress with a thigh-high split and a plunging neckline for the fashion show. The cameras caught her as she boldly went down the ramp.

The actress used social media to give her followers a sneak peek at her outfit. She had worn her hair loose and added a similar necklace and stilettos to complete the outfit. She had smoky eyes, nude lips, and dark makeup. Without a doubt, she was stunning and succeeded in making her followers gasp in awe.

One fan said, “She is so stunning. She's aging with grace” while another fan stated, “She is age 48 But Looking 30 Years ........ Waahhhh kyaa maintain rakha hai.” One netizen furthermore said, “How flawless one can be” while another stated, “Such an icon.” Other fans dropped several fire and red heart emojis on the video.

Malaika Arora and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor recently attended the HT India's Most Stylish Awards together. In identical blue ensembles, the duo exuded flamboyance. They ultimately won the prize for Most Stylish Couple. Arjun spoke in a sincere manner. The Gunday actor claimed during his speech that Malaika gives him a fashionable appearance.