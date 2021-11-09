  • Facebook
    Paris Hilton- Carter Reum Wedding update: From ring to dress to location; here's what we know

    Paris Hilton and Carter Reum is all set to get married, and their wedding preparations are also going in full swing at Paris' late grandfather's Bel-Air estate

    Paris Hilton- Carter Reum Wedding update: From ring to dress to location; here's what we know
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 9, 2021, 3:54 PM IST
    Paris Hilton bride-to-be is set to wed her fiancé Carter Reum in a long wedding festivities on November 11. According to reports, Paris is all set to say 'I DO' at the Good Shepherd Church in Beverly Hills. Later, a huge wedding reception will be held at her late grandfather Barron Hilton's Bel-Air estate.

    Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have made many public appearances and look deeply in love with each other. A video was out on Peacock YouTube channel titled, 'Paris In Love' where we can see her over-the-top wedded arrangement for her 'big' day. Her mother, Kathy Hilton, and aunty Kyle Richards a reality TV star from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills was seen excited for the wedding.

    Paris Hilton's engagement ring: Reportedly comprises 20-carat emerald cut diamond rings with trapezoid diamonds on each side. The ring is designed by Jean Dousset, the great-grandson of Louis Cartier, and is worth $2 million.

    Paris' wedding gown: Paris' will be donning a white wedding gown, embellished with strands of rhinestones. She will complete her look with a diamond neckpiece and studs in her ears. Groom will be wearing a navy blue tuxedo with black lapels along with a black bow tie.

    Paris' wedding location: Reports suggest that Paris will marry at the popular Good Shepherd Church in Beverly Hills, LA. Following that a huge wedding reception will be held at her late grandfather Barron Hilton's Bel-Air estate.

    Paris' Wedding Registry: What can one gift Paris, who owns expensive handbags like $65,000 crystal-covered Birkin bag and more?  But we got to know that she and her groom-to-be are registered for upwards of $60,000 value of home furnishings and more at Gearys Beverly Hills.

    Also Read: In Pics: What is Mallika Sherawat doing with Paris Hilton? Here's the answer

    Paris' Bridal shower and brunch: Paris had a bridal shower with Alice in Wonderland theme. The event happened in her backyard that allegedly had yummy cookies and and sparkling water cans featuring the couple's faces. They also had a toilet paper role wedding gown competition. The party was hosted by Kathy Hilton, sister Nicky Rothschild, and friend Tina Chen Craig. Kyle Richards was also seen at the party. 

    Paris' Bachelorette Party: It is reported that Paris and Carter Reum flew in a private jet to Las Vegas for a joint bachelor and bachelorette party, which was done in true Paris style. It was said that the couple climbed in a red Rolls Royce and drove the city. Their friends partied at Area 15 and Zouk Nightclubstayed. And the group stayed at Resorts World LV. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

