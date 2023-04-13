Palak Tiwari on Salman Khan: He had rule against girls wearing 'revealing clothes'

Palak Tiwari, the daughter of actress Shweta Tiwari, recently opened up about her experience working with Salman Khan on the set of Antim: The Last Truth (2021), where she aided director Mahesh Manjrekar. Palak Tiwari is poised to make her acting debut in the upcoming film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. According to her, Khan allegedly maintained a strict 'dress code' for ladies during the shoot.

Last year, Palak made her screen debut in the music video for Bijlee Bijlee by Harrdy Sandhu. She is prepared to make her debut with the Bollywood film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, starring Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and others. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak—who is now on a promotional bender—discussed working with Khan on the Antim set. She disclosed that the actor has a set dress code for women on his set.

To quote her, she said, "I don’t think many people know this, Salman Sir had a rule ‘Ki koi bhi ladki mere set pe, neckline should be here (for every girl on my set, the neckline should be here), all the girls should be covered, like good proper girls’. So my mom saw me (going to set) in proper shirt, jogger and covered and all. She was like, ‘Where are you going? How are you dressed so well?’ I said I am going to Salman Sir’s set. She was like ‘Wow, very good’."

When asked why such rules were set for women in the first place for women, Tiwari referred to Khan being a “traditionalist" who believes in “protecting" his girls. She said, “Of course, he’s like ‘Jo pehenna hai pehno (wear what you like)’, but he’s always like ‘My girls should always be protected’. If there are men around, whom she doesn’t personally know, it’s not his personal space where he doesn’t trust everyone, he’s like, ‘the girl should be safe, always’."

Work front: In Khan's upcoming film, 'Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', two younger siblings are forced to put off getting married until their older brother, who is ageing and still single, decides to tie the knot.

