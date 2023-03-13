Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Check out highlights and winners of 95th Academy Awards

The 95th Academy Awards, Hollywood's greatest night, is finally here! This year carries a lot of potential, particularly for India, with M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose only inches short from winning for their song 'Naatu Naatu' in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. If they win, it will be the first time a Telugu song has won an Oscar. Not only that, but Guneet Monga's heartwarming production, 'The Elephant Whisperers,' which is competing in the Best Documentary Short category, is expected to win gold.

Deepika Padukone, the sole Indian celebrity invited to the Oscars this year to present an award, is another recognisable figure to look out for on the red carpet and the Oscar stage.

The multiverse sci-fi mega hit 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' which tops the list with 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, is hoping to make history. 'Everything That Breathes,' directed by Shaunak Sen, is also vying for an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film.

This year, A24's multiverse picture Everything, Everywhere, All at Once garnered the most Academy Award nominations, with 11, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Yeoh) (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu). It is closely followed by Martin McDonagh's drama The Banshees of Inisherin and Germany's war picture All Quiet on the Western Front, both of which received nine nominations.

In India, the 95th Academy Awards will be aired live on Disney+ Hotstar. The live broadcast will start at 5:30 a.m. IST (13th March).