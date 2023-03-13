Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Check out highlights and winners of 95th Academy Awards

9:08 AM IST
Best Picture
Everything Everywhere All at Once wins its 7th award of the night, taking home Best Picture.
9:04 AM IST
Best Actress
Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 95th Academy Awards.
The other nominees were - Cate Blanchett – Tár, Ana de Armas – Blonde, Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie, Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans.
9:02 AM IST
Watch SS Rajamouli and his team jump in excitement as Naatu Naatu wins
"We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment," tweeted Team RRR.
The team supporting #RRR goes wild as "Naatu Naatu" wins best song at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/mgiNfkj8db— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023
8:56 AM IST
Best Actor
Brendan Fraser wins his first Oscar for his role in 'The Whale'
The other nominees were: Austin Butler – Elvis, Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Mescal – Aftersun, Bill Nighy – Living.
8:55 AM IST
SS Rajamouli's RRR creates history
As music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose win an Oscar for Naatu Naatu, team RRR tweeted, “We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu!”
We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻
Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️
JAI HIND!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks
8:49 AM IST
Best Director
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win the Oscar for Best Director for their film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
8:48 AM IST
Best Film Editing
The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to Paul Rogers for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.
8:32 AM IST
What a moment for Telugu and Indian cinema
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Yessssssss <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRR</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NaatuNaatu?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NaatuNaatu</a> Huge feeling. Cant express ❤️❤️❤️ <a href="https://t.co/TEvZI7dQ3L">pic.twitter.com/TEvZI7dQ3L</a></p>— Subhasree Thanikacha (@itissubhasree) <a href="https://twitter.com/itissubhasree/status/1635113894300758018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 13, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
8:28 AM IST
Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR" wins the Oscar
'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins the Oscar for Best Original Song! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/tLDCh6zwmn— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
8:24 AM IST
Best Sound
The Oscar for Best Sound goes to...'Top Gun: Maverick' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/zog6ZAvNjf— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
8:17 AM IST
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sarah Polley wins the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Women Talking'
'Women Talking' claims the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Congratulations, Sarah Polley! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/FOANDKOjis— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
8:14 AM IST
Best Original Screenplay
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' writters Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
Congratulations to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the Daniels) on winning Best Original Screenplay for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/LrKzqxOJKi— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
8:12 AM IST
Rihanna performs 'lift me up'
Danai Gurira offered a poignant homage to late "Black Panther" late actor Chadwick Boseman as she welcomed Rihanna on stage to sing "Life Me Up" from the sequel Wakanda Forever.
Watch @Rihanna’s full performance of “Lift Me Up” at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dl9jRmtreG— RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) March 13, 2023
8:06 AM IST
Guneet Monga says ‘I am still shivering’
Guneet Monga posts her Oscar speech: To all the women watching… The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go!
8:04 AM IST
Lady Gaga performs 'Hold my hand'
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song 'Hold My Hand' from the film Top Gun, which she had previously stated she would not sing. She's wearing a T-shirt and has removed all of her makeup.
everyone expected a big production but lady gaga has once again prove that all she need is her talent to stand out. all the glam being stripped away just an intimate performance with her voice #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TQovRbZ8ZG— allure (@allurequinn) March 13, 2023
8:02 AM IST
Best Visual Effects
James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has won an Oscar for the best visual effects.
7:48 AM IST
Big win for Indian film industry
Oscars 2023: India's Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves win award for 'The Elephant Whisperers'
The Elephant Whisperers is a moving story of a South Indian couple, Bomman and Bellie, who devote their life to caring for Raghu, an orphaned young elephant. Karan Thapliyal, Krish Makhija, Anand Bansal, and Kartiki Gonsalves masterfully depicted the familial ties between the human and animal worlds in the documentary.
7:46 AM IST
Best Original Score
Volker Bertelmann wins the Oscar for Best Original Score for the War drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.
Music to our ears! Volker Bertelmann is the winner of this year's Best Original Score Oscar for his work on 'All Quiet on the Western Front.' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/iS9K3QA4MR— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
7:45 AM IST
Team RRR congratulates team The Elephant Whisperers
Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning an #Oscar for the best documentary short!! 🤩🤩. #Oscars— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
7:43 AM IST
Best Production Design
Production Designer Christian M. Goldbeck and Set Decorator Ernestine Hipper win the Oscar for 'All Quiet on the Western Front'
Best Production Design Oscar 🤝 'All Quiet on the Western Front'— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to the talented production design team behind @allquietmovie! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/q6bym2jXE0
7:28 AM IST
Best Animated Short Film
Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud wins the Oscar for 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'.
7:27 AM IST
Best Documentary Short Film
Indian filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga win the Oscar for 'The Elephant Whisperers'.
7:17 AM IST
Best International Feature Film
The Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to Germany for 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.
7:15 AM IST
RRR's Naatu Naatu gets standing ovation
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava won a standing ovation for their live performance of RRR's Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage.
A lot of calories goes with Naatu Naatu Dance!!! 😄 #Oscars #NaatuNaatu https://t.co/ts46aFEvtF— 𝔐𝔄ℜℑ́𝔄 𝔓𝔄𝔗ℜℑℭℑ𝔄 (@marypatryto) March 13, 2023
7:15 AM IST
RRR's Naatu Naatu gets standing ovation
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava won a standing ovation for their live performance of RRR's Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage.
A lot of calories goes with Naatu Naatu Dance!!! 😄 #Oscars #NaatuNaatu https://t.co/ts46aFEvtF— 𝔐𝔄ℜℑ́𝔄 𝔓𝔄𝔗ℜℑℭℑ𝔄 (@marypatryto) March 13, 2023
7:11 AM IST
Deepika Padukone on stage
Deepika Padukone takes the Oscar stage to announce her 'Naatu Naatu' performance
OMGGG the cheer that #RRR & #NaatuNaatu got 😍😍😍 And that pride on #DeepikaPadukone's face ❤❤#Oscars2023 #Oscars95 #Oscar pic.twitter.com/iyThXpYxQs— sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) March 13, 2023
7:04 AM IST
Best Costume Design
Ruth Carter wins Oscar for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Ruth E. Carter makes history once again! With her second win for Best Costume Design tonight, she is now the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category. @theblackpanther #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/AmcrQKJNyZ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:57 AM IST
Makeup and Hairstyling award
And the Oscar for Best Hair & Makeup goes to...'The Whale' #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/SthtO76sFQ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:56 AM IST
David Byrne performs 'Everything Everywhere'
6:40 AM IST
Best Cinematography
James Friend wins the Oscar for Best Cinematography for “All Quiet on the Western Front”.
The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to James Friend for his work on 'All Quiet on the Western Front' @allquietmovie #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/YvM6bbVWXi— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:39 AM IST
Nominees to get $126,000 worth gift bag; the content inside it will SHOCK you
The 95th Academy Awards will be one of the year's most spectacular spectacles, with all eyes on who will take home the coveted golden trophy. This year, nominees will get an “Everyone Wins” gift hamper that costs a whopping $126,000. In 2022, nominees had taken home a hamper worth over $137,000. Read this
What's in the Oscars "Everyone Wins" gift bag?
According to reports, the "Everyone Win" gift bag has 60 things ranging from luxury trips to lifestyle and cosmetic goods. The most costly aspect of the present is a $40,000 trip to Canada for three nights. Furthermore, the hamper includes $400 in premium perfumes. The hamper also includes a $9,000 three-night stay in Italy holiday package. Apart from that, it includes luxury skincare goods, Japanese milk bread, a gift box of Bateel dates, an Australian plot, and body sculpting certificates.
6:32 AM IST
Best Live Action Short
Tom Berkeley and Ross White win the Oscar for 'An Irish Goodbye'
'An Irish Goodbye' is taking home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/hXZrfyCbq4— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:31 AM IST
Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan says, 'Mom, I just won an Oscar!'
"Mom, I just won an Oscar!"— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor hit us right in the feels. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CzHuHU45Ip
6:29 AM IST
Sofia Carson performs 'Applause' on stage
Actor-singer Sofia Carson performed Diane Warren’s ‘Applause’ (nominated for best original song) live on the Oscars platform.
What a production!#Oscars @SofiaCarson pic.twitter.com/76EicWO4Y3— Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) March 13, 2023
6:27 AM IST
Best Documentary Feature Film
Navalny takes up the award for Best Documentary Feature Film. All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, and A House Built of Splinters were the other candidates. All That Breathes, an Indian film, was nominated in this category.
6:18 AM IST
Best Supporting Actress
Jamie Lee Curtis has won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
6:15 AM IST
Best Supporting Actor
Ke Huy Quan has won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Congratulations to Ke Huy Quan on winning Best Supporting Actor! @allatoncemovie #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/VEI3I0bZDh— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:13 AM IST
Best Animated Feature
The first Oscar of the night goes to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for Best Animated Feature.
The first Oscar of the night goes to @pinocchiomovie for Best Animated Feature #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/KxO3OSiWlH— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:10 AM IST
Jimmy Kimmel begins the ceremony
Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the 95th Academy Awards, begins by welcoming the first-time candidates. He also took a jibe at Will Smith's Oscar slap saying, "If you decide to get violent, you will get a Best Actor award."
The complete list of 95th Oscars winners (updating LIVE). #Oscars95 https://t.co/869N2H4Jc1— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:08 AM IST
Proud moment: RRR At The Oscars
Team RRR is all set: Director SS Rajamouli posed with Ram Charan and Junior NTR.
6:05 AM IST
RRR star Ram Charan and wife Upasana
Ram Charan officially confirmed on the Oscars red carpet that he is not working on a film with JJ Abrams, but is in negotiations for other Hollywood projects.
I asked RRR star Ram Charan about his movie’s superfan JJ Abrams and all the meetings he’s been talking about a big Hollywood role: “Talks are happening,” he said, “but not with Mr. JJ yet. Please do pray for it!” pic.twitter.com/FXbQXg5nbh— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 12, 2023
6:01 AM IST
RRR's hit song Naatu Naatu singers arrive
Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, singers of Naatu Naatu, posed at the 95th Academy Awards looking handsome in ethnic kurta pyjama.
5:59 AM IST
Deepika Padukone looks stunning in black
Deepika Padukone attended the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Deepika is one of the Oscar presenters, along with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close, Samuel L Jackson, Michael B Jordan, and Jonathan Majors.
5:54 AM IST
The Oscars will have champagne-color carpet this year.
The 95th Academy Awards, Hollywood's greatest night, is finally here! This year carries a lot of potential, particularly for India, with M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose only inches short from winning for their song 'Naatu Naatu' in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. If they win, it will be the first time a Telugu song has won an Oscar. Not only that, but Guneet Monga's heartwarming production, 'The Elephant Whisperers,' which is competing in the Best Documentary Short category, is expected to win gold.
Deepika Padukone, the sole Indian celebrity invited to the Oscars this year to present an award, is another recognisable figure to look out for on the red carpet and the Oscar stage.
The multiverse sci-fi mega hit 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' which tops the list with 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, is hoping to make history. 'Everything That Breathes,' directed by Shaunak Sen, is also vying for an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film.
This year, A24's multiverse picture Everything, Everywhere, All at Once garnered the most Academy Award nominations, with 11, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Yeoh) (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu). It is closely followed by Martin McDonagh's drama The Banshees of Inisherin and Germany's war picture All Quiet on the Western Front, both of which received nine nominations.
In India, the 95th Academy Awards will be aired live on Disney+ Hotstar. The live broadcast will start at 5:30 a.m. IST (13th March).
9:08 AM IST:
Everything Everywhere All at Once wins its 7th award of the night, taking home Best Picture.
9:04 AM IST:
Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 95th Academy Awards.
The other nominees were - Cate Blanchett – Tár, Ana de Armas – Blonde, Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie, Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans.
9:02 AM IST:
"We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment," tweeted Team RRR.
The team supporting #RRR goes wild as "Naatu Naatu" wins best song at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/mgiNfkj8db— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) March 13, 2023
9:05 AM IST:
Brendan Fraser wins his first Oscar for his role in 'The Whale'
The other nominees were: Austin Butler – Elvis, Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Mescal – Aftersun, Bill Nighy – Living.
8:55 AM IST:
As music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose win an Oscar for Naatu Naatu, team RRR tweeted, “We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu!”
We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! 💪🏻— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
No words can describe this surreal moment. 🙏🏻
Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! ❤️❤️❤️
JAI HIND!🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/9g5izBCUks
8:49 AM IST:
Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win the Oscar for Best Director for their film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'
8:48 AM IST:
The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to Paul Rogers for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.
8:32 AM IST:
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Yessssssss <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRR?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRR</a> and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NaatuNaatu?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NaatuNaatu</a> Huge feeling. Cant express ❤️❤️❤️ <a href="https://t.co/TEvZI7dQ3L">pic.twitter.com/TEvZI7dQ3L</a></p>— Subhasree Thanikacha (@itissubhasree) <a href="https://twitter.com/itissubhasree/status/1635113894300758018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 13, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>
8:28 AM IST:
'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins the Oscar for Best Original Song! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/tLDCh6zwmn
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' wins the Oscar for Best Original Song! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/tLDCh6zwmn— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
8:24 AM IST:
The Oscar for Best Sound goes to...'Top Gun: Maverick' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/zog6ZAvNjf
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
The Oscar for Best Sound goes to...'Top Gun: Maverick' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/zog6ZAvNjf— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
8:17 AM IST:
Sarah Polley wins the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Women Talking'
'Women Talking' claims the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay. Congratulations, Sarah Polley! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/FOANDKOjis— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
8:14 AM IST:
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' writters Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.
Congratulations to Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (the Daniels) on winning Best Original Screenplay for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/LrKzqxOJKi— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
8:12 AM IST:
Danai Gurira offered a poignant homage to late "Black Panther" late actor Chadwick Boseman as she welcomed Rihanna on stage to sing "Life Me Up" from the sequel Wakanda Forever.
Watch @Rihanna’s full performance of “Lift Me Up” at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dl9jRmtreG— RihannaDaily.com (@RihannaDaily) March 13, 2023
8:06 AM IST:
Guneet Monga posts her Oscar speech: To all the women watching… The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go!
8:04 AM IST:
Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song 'Hold My Hand' from the film Top Gun, which she had previously stated she would not sing. She's wearing a T-shirt and has removed all of her makeup.
everyone expected a big production but lady gaga has once again prove that all she need is her talent to stand out. all the glam being stripped away just an intimate performance with her voice #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TQovRbZ8ZG— allure (@allurequinn) March 13, 2023
8:02 AM IST:
James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has won an Oscar for the best visual effects.
7:48 AM IST:
Oscars 2023: India's Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves win award for 'The Elephant Whisperers'
The Elephant Whisperers is a moving story of a South Indian couple, Bomman and Bellie, who devote their life to caring for Raghu, an orphaned young elephant. Karan Thapliyal, Krish Makhija, Anand Bansal, and Kartiki Gonsalves masterfully depicted the familial ties between the human and animal worlds in the documentary.
7:46 AM IST:
Volker Bertelmann wins the Oscar for Best Original Score for the War drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.
Music to our ears! Volker Bertelmann is the winner of this year's Best Original Score Oscar for his work on 'All Quiet on the Western Front.' #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/iS9K3QA4MR— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
7:45 AM IST:
Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning an #Oscar for the best documentary short!! 🤩🤩. #Oscars
— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to the entire team of #TheElephantWhisperers on winning an #Oscar for the best documentary short!! 🤩🤩. #Oscars— RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) March 13, 2023
7:43 AM IST:
Production Designer Christian M. Goldbeck and Set Decorator Ernestine Hipper win the Oscar for 'All Quiet on the Western Front'
Best Production Design Oscar 🤝 'All Quiet on the Western Front'— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
Congratulations to the talented production design team behind @allquietmovie! #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/q6bym2jXE0
7:28 AM IST:
Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud wins the Oscar for 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'.
7:27 AM IST:
Indian filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga win the Oscar for 'The Elephant Whisperers'.
7:17 AM IST:
The Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to Germany for 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.
7:15 AM IST:
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava won a standing ovation for their live performance of RRR's Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage.
A lot of calories goes with Naatu Naatu Dance!!! 😄 #Oscars #NaatuNaatu https://t.co/ts46aFEvtF— 𝔐𝔄ℜℑ́𝔄 𝔓𝔄𝔗ℜℑℭℑ𝔄 (@marypatryto) March 13, 2023
7:15 AM IST:
Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava won a standing ovation for their live performance of RRR's Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage.
A lot of calories goes with Naatu Naatu Dance!!! 😄 #Oscars #NaatuNaatu https://t.co/ts46aFEvtF— 𝔐𝔄ℜℑ́𝔄 𝔓𝔄𝔗ℜℑℭℑ𝔄 (@marypatryto) March 13, 2023
7:11 AM IST:
Deepika Padukone takes the Oscar stage to announce her 'Naatu Naatu' performance
OMGGG the cheer that #RRR & #NaatuNaatu got 😍😍😍 And that pride on #DeepikaPadukone's face ❤❤#Oscars2023 #Oscars95 #Oscar pic.twitter.com/iyThXpYxQs— sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) March 13, 2023
7:08 AM IST:
Ruth Carter wins Oscar for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Ruth E. Carter makes history once again! With her second win for Best Costume Design tonight, she is now the first Black woman to win multiple Oscars in any category. @theblackpanther #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/AmcrQKJNyZ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:57 AM IST:
And the Oscar for Best Hair & Makeup goes to...'The Whale' #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/SthtO76sFQ
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
And the Oscar for Best Hair & Makeup goes to...'The Whale' #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/SthtO76sFQ— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:56 AM IST:
6:40 AM IST:
James Friend wins the Oscar for Best Cinematography for “All Quiet on the Western Front”.
The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to James Friend for his work on 'All Quiet on the Western Front' @allquietmovie #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/YvM6bbVWXi— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:39 AM IST:
The 95th Academy Awards will be one of the year's most spectacular spectacles, with all eyes on who will take home the coveted golden trophy. This year, nominees will get an “Everyone Wins” gift hamper that costs a whopping $126,000. In 2022, nominees had taken home a hamper worth over $137,000. Read this
What's in the Oscars "Everyone Wins" gift bag?
According to reports, the "Everyone Win" gift bag has 60 things ranging from luxury trips to lifestyle and cosmetic goods. The most costly aspect of the present is a $40,000 trip to Canada for three nights. Furthermore, the hamper includes $400 in premium perfumes. The hamper also includes a $9,000 three-night stay in Italy holiday package. Apart from that, it includes luxury skincare goods, Japanese milk bread, a gift box of Bateel dates, an Australian plot, and body sculpting certificates.
6:32 AM IST:
Tom Berkeley and Ross White win the Oscar for 'An Irish Goodbye'
'An Irish Goodbye' is taking home the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/hXZrfyCbq4— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:31 AM IST:
"Mom, I just won an Oscar!"
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor hit us right in the feels. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CzHuHU45Ip
"Mom, I just won an Oscar!"
Ke Huy Quan's acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor hit us right in the feels. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/CzHuHU45Ip
6:29 AM IST:
Actor-singer Sofia Carson performed Diane Warren’s ‘Applause’ (nominated for best original song) live on the Oscars platform.
What a production!#Oscars @SofiaCarson pic.twitter.com/76EicWO4Y3— Clayton Davis (@ByClaytonDavis) March 13, 2023
6:27 AM IST:
Navalny takes up the award for Best Documentary Feature Film. All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, and A House Built of Splinters were the other candidates. All That Breathes, an Indian film, was nominated in this category.
6:18 AM IST:
Jamie Lee Curtis has won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
6:15 AM IST:
Ke Huy Quan has won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
Congratulations to Ke Huy Quan on winning Best Supporting Actor! @allatoncemovie #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/VEI3I0bZDh— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:13 AM IST:
The first Oscar of the night goes to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for Best Animated Feature.
The first Oscar of the night goes to @pinocchiomovie for Best Animated Feature #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/KxO3OSiWlH— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:11 AM IST:
Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the 95th Academy Awards, begins by welcoming the first-time candidates. He also took a jibe at Will Smith's Oscar slap saying, "If you decide to get violent, you will get a Best Actor award."
The complete list of 95th Oscars winners (updating LIVE). #Oscars95 https://t.co/869N2H4Jc1— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 13, 2023
6:08 AM IST:
Team RRR is all set: Director SS Rajamouli posed with Ram Charan and Junior NTR.
6:05 AM IST:
Ram Charan officially confirmed on the Oscars red carpet that he is not working on a film with JJ Abrams, but is in negotiations for other Hollywood projects.
I asked RRR star Ram Charan about his movie’s superfan JJ Abrams and all the meetings he’s been talking about a big Hollywood role: “Talks are happening,” he said, “but not with Mr. JJ yet. Please do pray for it!” pic.twitter.com/FXbQXg5nbh— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 12, 2023
6:01 AM IST:
Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, singers of Naatu Naatu, posed at the 95th Academy Awards looking handsome in ethnic kurta pyjama.
5:59 AM IST:
Deepika Padukone attended the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Deepika is one of the Oscar presenters, along with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close, Samuel L Jackson, Michael B Jordan, and Jonathan Majors.
5:54 AM IST:
The 95th Academy Awards, Hollywood's greatest night, is finally here! This year carries a lot of potential, particularly for India, with M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose only inches short from winning for their song 'Naatu Naatu' in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. If they win, it will be the first time a Telugu song has won an Oscar. Not only that, but Guneet Monga's heartwarming production, 'The Elephant Whisperers,' which is competing in the Best Documentary Short category, is expected to win gold.
Deepika Padukone, the sole Indian celebrity invited to the Oscars this year to present an award, is another recognisable figure to look out for on the red carpet and the Oscar stage.
The multiverse sci-fi mega hit 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' which tops the list with 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, is hoping to make history. 'Everything That Breathes,' directed by Shaunak Sen, is also vying for an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film.
This year, A24's multiverse picture Everything, Everywhere, All at Once garnered the most Academy Award nominations, with 11, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Yeoh) (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu). It is closely followed by Martin McDonagh's drama The Banshees of Inisherin and Germany's war picture All Quiet on the Western Front, both of which received nine nominations.
In India, the 95th Academy Awards will be aired live on Disney+ Hotstar. The live broadcast will start at 5:30 a.m. IST (13th March).