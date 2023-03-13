Asianet Newsable

Oscars 2023 Live Updates: Check out highlights and winners of 95th Academy Awards

Mar 13, 2023, 9:13 AM IST

Oscars 2023 Live Updates: All the action from the 95th Academy Awards

Oscars 2023 LIVE Updates: India is all set to dominate this year's 95th Academy Awards, with nominations for RRR's Naatu Naatu, Shaunak Sen's All That Breathes, and Guneet Monga's The Elephant Whisperers.

9:08 AM IST

Best Picture

Everything Everywhere All at Once wins its 7th award of the night, taking home Best Picture.

9:04 AM IST

Best Actress

Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 95th Academy Awards.

The other nominees were - Cate Blanchett – Tár, Ana de Armas – Blonde, Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie, Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans.

9:02 AM IST

Watch SS Rajamouli and his team jump in excitement as Naatu Naatu wins

"We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment," tweeted Team RRR.

8:56 AM IST

Best Actor

Brendan Fraser wins his first Oscar for his role in 'The Whale'

The other nominees were: Austin Butler – Elvis, Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin, Paul Mescal – Aftersun, Bill Nighy – Living.

8:55 AM IST

SS Rajamouli's RRR creates history

As music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose win an Oscar for Naatu Naatu, team RRR tweeted, “We’re blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA’s first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu!”

8:49 AM IST

Best Director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win the Oscar for Best Director for their film 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'

8:48 AM IST

Best Film Editing

The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to Paul Rogers for 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

 

 

8:32 AM IST

What a moment for Telugu and Indian cinema

8:28 AM IST

Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR" wins the Oscar

8:24 AM IST

Best Sound

8:17 AM IST

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sarah Polley wins the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Women Talking'

8:14 AM IST

Best Original Screenplay

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' writters Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

 

8:12 AM IST

Rihanna performs 'lift me up'

Danai Gurira offered a poignant homage to late "Black Panther" late actor Chadwick Boseman as she welcomed Rihanna on stage to sing "Life Me Up" from the sequel Wakanda Forever.

8:06 AM IST

Guneet Monga says ‘I am still shivering’

Guneet Monga posts her Oscar speech: To all the women watching… The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go!

8:04 AM IST

Lady Gaga performs 'Hold my hand'

Lady Gaga sings her Oscar-nominated song 'Hold My Hand' from the film Top Gun, which she had previously stated she would not sing. She's wearing a T-shirt and has removed all of her makeup.

8:02 AM IST

Best Visual Effects

James Cameron’s Avatar 2 has won an Oscar for the best visual effects.

7:48 AM IST

Big win for Indian film industry

Oscars 2023: India's Guneet Monga, Kartiki Gonsalves win award for 'The Elephant Whisperers'

The Elephant Whisperers is a moving story of a South Indian couple, Bomman and Bellie, who devote their life to caring for Raghu, an orphaned young elephant. Karan Thapliyal, Krish Makhija, Anand Bansal, and Kartiki Gonsalves masterfully depicted the familial ties between the human and animal worlds in the documentary.

7:46 AM IST

Best Original Score

Volker Bertelmann wins the Oscar for Best Original Score for the War drama 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

 

7:45 AM IST

Team RRR congratulates team The Elephant Whisperers

7:43 AM IST

Best Production Design

Production Designer Christian M. Goldbeck and Set Decorator Ernestine Hipper win the Oscar for 'All Quiet on the Western Front'

7:28 AM IST

Best Animated Short Film

Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud wins the Oscar for 'The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse'.

7:27 AM IST

Best Documentary Short Film

Indian filmmaker Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga win the Oscar for 'The Elephant Whisperers'.

7:17 AM IST

Best International Feature Film

The Oscar for Best International Feature Film goes to Germany for 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

7:15 AM IST

RRR's Naatu Naatu gets standing ovation

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava won a standing ovation for their live performance of RRR's Naatu Naatu on the Oscars stage.

7:15 AM IST

7:11 AM IST

Deepika Padukone on stage

Deepika Padukone takes the Oscar stage to announce her 'Naatu Naatu' performance

 

7:04 AM IST

Best Costume Design

Ruth Carter wins Oscar for Best Costume Design for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

6:57 AM IST

Makeup and Hairstyling award

6:56 AM IST

David Byrne performs 'Everything Everywhere'

 

6:40 AM IST

Best Cinematography

James Friend wins the Oscar for Best Cinematography for “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

6:39 AM IST

Nominees to get $126,000 worth gift bag; the content inside it will SHOCK you

The 95th Academy Awards will be one of the year's most spectacular spectacles, with all eyes on who will take home the coveted golden trophy. This year, nominees will get an “Everyone Wins” gift hamper that costs a whopping $126,000. In 2022, nominees had taken home a hamper worth over $137,000. Read this

According to reports, the "Everyone Win" gift bag has 60 things ranging from luxury trips to lifestyle and cosmetic goods. The most costly aspect of the present is a $40,000 trip to Canada for three nights. Furthermore, the hamper includes $400 in premium perfumes. The hamper also includes a $9,000 three-night stay in Italy holiday package. Apart from that, it includes luxury skincare goods, Japanese milk bread, a gift box of Bateel dates, an Australian plot, and body sculpting certificates.

 

6:32 AM IST

Best Live Action Short

Tom Berkeley and Ross White win the Oscar for 'An Irish Goodbye'

6:31 AM IST

Best Supporting Actor winner Ke Huy Quan says, 'Mom, I just won an Oscar!'

6:29 AM IST

Sofia Carson performs 'Applause' on stage

Actor-singer Sofia Carson performed Diane Warren’s ‘Applause’ (nominated for best original song) live on the Oscars platform.

6:27 AM IST

Best Documentary Feature Film

Navalny takes up the award for Best Documentary Feature Film. All That Breathes, All the Beauty and the Bloodshed, Fire of Love, and A House Built of Splinters were the other candidates. All That Breathes, an Indian film, was nominated in this category.

6:18 AM IST

Best Supporting Actress

Jamie Lee Curtis has won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

6:15 AM IST

Best Supporting Actor

Ke Huy Quan has won the Best Supporting Actor Oscar for his performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

6:13 AM IST

Best Animated Feature

The first Oscar of the night goes to Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio for Best Animated Feature.

6:10 AM IST

Jimmy Kimmel begins the ceremony

Jimmy Kimmel, the host of the 95th Academy Awards, begins by welcoming the first-time candidates. He also took a jibe at Will Smith's Oscar slap saying, "If you decide to get violent, you will get a Best Actor award."

 

6:08 AM IST

Proud moment: RRR At The Oscars

Team RRR is all set: Director SS Rajamouli posed with Ram Charan and Junior NTR.

6:05 AM IST

RRR star Ram Charan and wife Upasana

Ram Charan officially confirmed on the Oscars red carpet that he is not working on a film with JJ Abrams, but is in negotiations for other Hollywood projects.

6:01 AM IST

RRR's hit song Naatu Naatu singers arrive

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, singers of Naatu Naatu, posed at the 95th Academy Awards looking handsome in ethnic kurta pyjama.

5:59 AM IST

Deepika Padukone looks stunning in black

Deepika Padukone attended the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Deepika is one of the Oscar presenters, along with Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Riz Ahmed, Glenn Close, Samuel L Jackson, Michael B Jordan, and Jonathan Majors.

5:54 AM IST

The Oscars will have champagne-color carpet this year.

The 95th Academy Awards, Hollywood's greatest night, is finally here! This year carries a lot of potential, particularly for India, with M.M. Keeravani and Chandrabose only inches short from winning for their song 'Naatu Naatu' in SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'. If they win, it will be the first time a Telugu song has won an Oscar. Not only that, but Guneet Monga's heartwarming production, 'The Elephant Whisperers,' which is competing in the Best Documentary Short category, is expected to win gold.

Deepika Padukone, the sole Indian celebrity invited to the Oscars this year to present an award, is another recognisable figure to look out for on the red carpet and the Oscar stage. 

The multiverse sci-fi mega hit 'Everything, Everywhere, All at Once,' which tops the list with 11 nominations, including Best Picture and Best Director, is hoping to make history. 'Everything That Breathes,' directed by Shaunak Sen, is also vying for an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film.

This year, A24's multiverse picture Everything, Everywhere, All at Once garnered the most Academy Award nominations, with 11, including Best Picture, Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), and Best Supporting Actress (Michelle Yeoh) (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu). It is closely followed by Martin McDonagh's drama The Banshees of Inisherin and Germany's war picture All Quiet on the Western Front, both of which received nine nominations.

In India, the 95th Academy Awards will be aired live on Disney+ Hotstar. The live broadcast will start at 5:30 a.m. IST (13th March).

