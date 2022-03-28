Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Winners, red carpet, performances and biggest moments

The year's most prestigious awards event, which will honour the year's top films, has been postponed owing to the ongoing epidemic. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the awards event has been moved from its customary late February/early March time slot to a later day in March for the second time.

Talking to The New York Times, Oscars' spokeswoman had told that the host and the performers would have to undergo stringent testing but not be required to show proof of vaccination. "Additionally, mask conditions will also vary depending on where attendees and nominees are sitting; nominees and their guests will be seated in the orchestra and parterre zones of the Dolby Theatre. They will not be required to wear face coverings but will be spaced out more than usual," said the spokeswoman.

