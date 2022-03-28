Asianet Newsable

Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Winners, red carpet, performances and biggest moments

Mar 28, 2022, 5:13 AM IST

Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Winners, red carpet, performances and biggest moments RBA
Live Post

8:10 AM IST

The Godfather gets honoured

As The Godfather celebrates its 50th anniversary, Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro take the stage.

8:08 AM IST

No win for India's Writing with Fire

When being nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for this year's Oscars, Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh's documentary, Writing with Fire, out from the race after Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won the award.

8:04 AM IST

Best Film Editing

The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to Joe Walker for ‘Dune,’ which is currently leading with seven Academy Award wins.

 

 

8:02 AM IST

Best Documentary Feature

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised) wins Best documentary feature. Indian film Writing with Fire was also nominated in the same category.
 

8:01 AM IST

Original Score

The Oscar for Best Original Score goes to Hans Zimmer for Dune. According to reports, Zimmer couldn’t attend Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.

7:56 AM IST

Meet Namit Malhotra, the Indian behind VFX of Dune

Namit Malhotra, the Indian who won his 7th Oscar Award for 'Dune'

"

Namit Malhotra’s company DNEG, did the VFX for two Oscar-nominated films – Dune and No Time To Die. In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, Namit talks about his journey from a garage office in Mumbai to winning six Oscars for films such as Interstellar and Tenet.

7:47 AM IST

Billie Eilish performs No Time To Die

At the 94th Academy Awards, Billie Eilish delivers her Oscar-nominated original song No Time To Die.

7:42 AM IST

Best Adapted Screenplay

7:37 AM IST

Here's what the BTS has to say

BTS has a video message for the Oscars. The ARYMs can't maintain their cool as K-pop superstar BTS makes a surprise cameo at the 94th Academy Awards for its favourite nominee.

 

7:34 AM IST

Best original screenplay

Kenneth Branagh wins his first Oscar after eight nominations. Branagh won the Best Original Screenplay award for Belfast.

7:27 AM IST

Mila Kunis references Ukraine crisis

As she introduces Reba McEntire, Mila Kunis refers to the "unimaginable gloom" of the Ukraine conflict.

7:25 AM IST

Piers Morgan calls out Regina Hall's act on Twitter

7:23 AM IST

Live Action Short Film

7:20 AM IST

Best costume design

Jenny Beavan takes up the award for Best Costume Design for Cruella at the 94th Academy Awards.

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran for Cyrano, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan for Dune, Luis Sequeira for Nightmare Alley, and Paul Tazewell for West Side Story were the other candidates.

7:03 AM IST

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car from Japan wins Best International Feature

Tiffany Haddish and Simu Liu take the stage at the Oscars as they present Best International Feature. Drive My Car wins the Oscar. The nominations were - Drive My Car (Japan), Flee (Denmark), The Hand of God (Italy), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) and The Worst Person in the World (Norway).

6:59 AM IST

Troy Kotsur received a standing ovation

Troy Kotsur gets a standing ovation as he accepted his Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards.

6:55 AM IST

Best supporting actor

Troy Kotsur wins Best supporting actor for CODA.
The nominations were - Ciaran Hinds – Belfast, Troy Kotsur – CODA, Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos, Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog.

6:52 AM IST

Is this Billie Eilish?

Nominee Billie Eilish was practically unrecognisable in a massive black ruffle Gucci gown and a flipped shoulder-length bob. Eilish is due to play No Time To Die, her Bond theme tune, which is nominated for Best Original Song at tonight's award.

 

6:49 AM IST

Best Short Film (Animated)

6:47 AM IST

Encanto wins Best Animated Feature

"Encanto" by Walt Disney Animation Studios depicts the storey of an exceptional family, the Madrigals, who dwell concealed in the Colombian highlands.

6:35 AM IST

Best animated feature

Encanto wins Best animated feature. Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs The Machines and Raya and the Last Dragon were also noinated for the award.

6:35 AM IST

Running list of winners

Here is the running list of winners:

Best Visual Effects: “Dune”

Best Cinematography: “Dune”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Film Editing: “Dune”

Best Score: “Dune”

Best Sound: “Dune”

Best Production Design: “Dune”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best: Documentary (Short Subject): “The Queen of Basketball.”

Best Short (Animated): “The Windshield Wiper.”

Best Short Film (Live Action): “The Long Goodbye.”

6:27 AM IST

Oscars Red Carpet 2022

Kristen Stewart, a first-time Best Actress Oscar contender, was among the evening's most attractive red carpet arrivals, opting for elegant shorts instead of dresses. Dune actors Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya were also seen turning heads on the red carpet. Best Actor Nominee Andrew Garfield, who wore a fairly spiffy ensemble, also made an impact on the red carpet. Check out the red carpett

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

6:23 AM IST

Best Visual Effects

Dune wins its sixth Oscar. Spider Man: No Way Home loses against Denis Villeneuve's film.

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett win the Oscar for Sound for their outstanding work on 'Dune.' Congratulations!

6:22 AM IST

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith

Meet the power couples at the 94th Annual Academy Awards

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

6:17 AM IST

Best Documentary Short

6:17 AM IST

Best Cinematography

Greig Fraser for Dune

Greig Fraser wins Best Cinematography for Dune. The nominations were - Greig Fraser – Dune, Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley, Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog, Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth, Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story.

6:07 AM IST

Ariana DeBose's Oscar speech.

Ariana DeBose thanked Rita Moreno in her Oscar speech. Rita played Anita in the 1979 film. Ariana won her Oscar for the same role in Steven Spielberg's film.

5:57 AM IST

Best Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Ariana DeBose becomes West Side Story's second 'Anita' to be nominated for an Oscar - Classical Music

5:45 AM IST

Governors Awards

Samuel L Jackson, Elaine May, Liv Ullmann and Danny Glover were honoured with Governors Awards on Friday.

5:40 AM IST

Venus Williams and Serena Williams welcome Beyonce

Venus and Serena Williams kicked off the evening on stage at the Dolby Theatre, introducing Beyoncé's performance of her nominated song "Be Alive," which was recorded in the Compton area where the Williams sisters grew up.

5:36 AM IST

Meet hosts of the event

 Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes have arrived.

 

5:34 AM IST

Best Production Design

Dune wins the Oscar for Best Production Design. Production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos.

5:34 AM IST

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Oscars 2022.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) | MUBI

5:31 AM IST

Best Editing

Joe Walker wins Best Editing for Dune.

5:30 AM IST

Best Sound

Hans Zimmer wins the Oscar for Dune. 

The new 'Dune' movie succeeds on its own weird terms

5:29 AM IST

Best Live Action Short Film

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed win the Oscar for The Long Goodbye.

5:28 AM IST

Best Animated Short Film

The Windshield Wiper wins Best Animated Short Film.

The Windshield Wiper - NEW TRAILER/ TEASER ! - Animated Short Film by Alberto mielgo - YouTube

5:28 AM IST

Best Documentary Short Subject

The Queen of Basketball wins Best Documentary Short Subject.

5:27 AM IST

Best Sound - Dune

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett win Best Sound for Dune.

5:26 AM IST

Lin-Manuel Miranda will miss the Oscars because his wife tested positive for COVID.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year's most notable Oscar candidates, will not attend the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Miranda wrote, "Made it to Hollywood." "My wife tested + (positive) for COVID this weekend." She's doing well. "The kids and I have tested negative, but I won't be attending the Oscars tomorrow night out of caution."

5:20 AM IST

Top Contenders For Best Film, Actor, Actress, and Director

Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), and Best Director are the four major categories at the Oscars. While Dune and The Power of the Dog have been nominated for best picture, Belfast director Kenneth Branagh, along with Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, and Steven Spielberg, has been nominated for best director. See the list of Oscar nominees for 2022.

 

5:18 AM IST

More than 2,500 guests are expected to attend this year's ceremony.

The year's most prestigious awards event, which will honour the year's top films, has been postponed owing to the ongoing epidemic. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the awards event has been moved from its customary late February/early March time slot to a later day in March for the second time.

Talking to The New York Times, Oscars' spokeswoman had told that the host and the performers would have to undergo stringent testing but not be required to show proof of vaccination. "Additionally, mask conditions will also vary depending on where attendees and nominees are sitting; nominees and their guests will be seated in the orchestra and parterre zones of the Dolby Theatre. They will not be required to wear face coverings but will be spaced out more than usual," said the spokeswoman.  

Read: Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre

 

5:14 AM IST

When and where to watch the 94th Academy Awards in India

The Academy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on March 27 at 8 pm. ET/5 p.m. PT. The awards will be shown in India on March 28 at 5.30 am. We're sure you're looking forward to watching the 94th Academy Awards, including a who's who of Hollywood. The awards ceremony will begin at 6.30 am. on Star World and Star Movies.

Read: Oscars 2022: Where, when in India, you can watch the 94th Academy Awards

8:19 AM IST:

As The Godfather celebrates its 50th anniversary, Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro take the stage.

8:10 AM IST:

When being nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for this year's Oscars, Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh's documentary, Writing with Fire, out from the race after Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won the award.

8:05 AM IST:

The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to Joe Walker for ‘Dune,’ which is currently leading with seven Academy Award wins.

 

 

8:03 AM IST:

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised) wins Best documentary feature. Indian film Writing with Fire was also nominated in the same category.
 

8:01 AM IST:

The Oscar for Best Original Score goes to Hans Zimmer for Dune. According to reports, Zimmer couldn’t attend Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.

7:58 AM IST:

Namit Malhotra, the Indian who won his 7th Oscar Award for 'Dune'

"

Namit Malhotra’s company DNEG, did the VFX for two Oscar-nominated films – Dune and No Time To Die. In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, Namit talks about his journey from a garage office in Mumbai to winning six Oscars for films such as Interstellar and Tenet.

7:50 AM IST:

At the 94th Academy Awards, Billie Eilish delivers her Oscar-nominated original song No Time To Die.

7:42 AM IST:

8:00 AM IST:

BTS has a video message for the Oscars. The ARYMs can't maintain their cool as K-pop superstar BTS makes a surprise cameo at the 94th Academy Awards for its favourite nominee.

 

7:36 AM IST:

Kenneth Branagh wins his first Oscar after eight nominations. Branagh won the Best Original Screenplay award for Belfast.

7:29 AM IST:

As she introduces Reba McEntire, Mila Kunis refers to the "unimaginable gloom" of the Ukraine conflict.

7:26 AM IST:

7:23 AM IST:

7:22 AM IST:

Jenny Beavan takes up the award for Best Costume Design for Cruella at the 94th Academy Awards.

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran for Cyrano, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan for Dune, Luis Sequeira for Nightmare Alley, and Paul Tazewell for West Side Story were the other candidates.

7:04 AM IST:

Drive My Car from Japan wins Best International Feature

Tiffany Haddish and Simu Liu take the stage at the Oscars as they present Best International Feature. Drive My Car wins the Oscar. The nominations were - Drive My Car (Japan), Flee (Denmark), The Hand of God (Italy), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) and The Worst Person in the World (Norway).

7:00 AM IST:

Troy Kotsur gets a standing ovation as he accepted his Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards.

7:01 AM IST:

Troy Kotsur wins Best supporting actor for CODA.
The nominations were - Ciaran Hinds – Belfast, Troy Kotsur – CODA, Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos, Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog.

6:53 AM IST:

Nominee Billie Eilish was practically unrecognisable in a massive black ruffle Gucci gown and a flipped shoulder-length bob. Eilish is due to play No Time To Die, her Bond theme tune, which is nominated for Best Original Song at tonight's award.

 

6:50 AM IST:

6:49 AM IST:

"Encanto" by Walt Disney Animation Studios depicts the storey of an exceptional family, the Madrigals, who dwell concealed in the Colombian highlands.

6:45 AM IST:

Encanto wins Best animated feature. Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs The Machines and Raya and the Last Dragon were also noinated for the award.

6:35 AM IST:

Here is the running list of winners:

Best Visual Effects: “Dune”

Best Cinematography: “Dune”

Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Best Film Editing: “Dune”

Best Score: “Dune”

Best Sound: “Dune”

Best Production Design: “Dune”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best: Documentary (Short Subject): “The Queen of Basketball.”

Best Short (Animated): “The Windshield Wiper.”

Best Short Film (Live Action): “The Long Goodbye.”

6:28 AM IST:

Kristen Stewart, a first-time Best Actress Oscar contender, was among the evening's most attractive red carpet arrivals, opting for elegant shorts instead of dresses. Dune actors Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya were also seen turning heads on the red carpet. Best Actor Nominee Andrew Garfield, who wore a fairly spiffy ensemble, also made an impact on the red carpet. Check out the red carpett

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

6:26 AM IST:

Dune wins its sixth Oscar. Spider Man: No Way Home loses against Denis Villeneuve's film.

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett win the Oscar for Sound for their outstanding work on 'Dune.' Congratulations!

6:22 AM IST:

Meet the power couples at the 94th Annual Academy Awards

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by The Academy (@theacademy)

6:18 AM IST:

6:17 AM IST:

Greig Fraser for Dune

Greig Fraser wins Best Cinematography for Dune. The nominations were - Greig Fraser – Dune, Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley, Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog, Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth, Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story.

6:15 AM IST:

Ariana DeBose thanked Rita Moreno in her Oscar speech. Rita played Anita in the 1979 film. Ariana won her Oscar for the same role in Steven Spielberg's film.

5:58 AM IST:

Ariana DeBose for West Side Story

Ariana DeBose becomes West Side Story's second 'Anita' to be nominated for an Oscar - Classical Music

5:46 AM IST:

Samuel L Jackson, Elaine May, Liv Ullmann and Danny Glover were honoured with Governors Awards on Friday.

5:43 AM IST:

Venus and Serena Williams kicked off the evening on stage at the Dolby Theatre, introducing Beyoncé's performance of her nominated song "Be Alive," which was recorded in the Compton area where the Williams sisters grew up.

5:36 AM IST:

 Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes have arrived.

 

5:34 AM IST:

Dune wins the Oscar for Best Production Design. Production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos.

5:34 AM IST:

The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Oscars 2022.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) | MUBI

5:31 AM IST:

Joe Walker wins Best Editing for Dune.

5:30 AM IST:

Hans Zimmer wins the Oscar for Dune. 

The new 'Dune' movie succeeds on its own weird terms

5:29 AM IST:

Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed win the Oscar for The Long Goodbye.

5:29 AM IST:

The Windshield Wiper wins Best Animated Short Film.

The Windshield Wiper - NEW TRAILER/ TEASER ! - Animated Short Film by Alberto mielgo - YouTube

5:28 AM IST:

The Queen of Basketball wins Best Documentary Short Subject.

5:27 AM IST:

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett win Best Sound for Dune.

5:26 AM IST:

Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year's most notable Oscar candidates, will not attend the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Miranda wrote, "Made it to Hollywood." "My wife tested + (positive) for COVID this weekend." She's doing well. "The kids and I have tested negative, but I won't be attending the Oscars tomorrow night out of caution."

5:25 AM IST:

Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), and Best Director are the four major categories at the Oscars. While Dune and The Power of the Dog have been nominated for best picture, Belfast director Kenneth Branagh, along with Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, and Steven Spielberg, has been nominated for best director. See the list of Oscar nominees for 2022.

 

5:19 AM IST:

The year's most prestigious awards event, which will honour the year's top films, has been postponed owing to the ongoing epidemic. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the awards event has been moved from its customary late February/early March time slot to a later day in March for the second time.

Talking to The New York Times, Oscars' spokeswoman had told that the host and the performers would have to undergo stringent testing but not be required to show proof of vaccination. "Additionally, mask conditions will also vary depending on where attendees and nominees are sitting; nominees and their guests will be seated in the orchestra and parterre zones of the Dolby Theatre. They will not be required to wear face coverings but will be spaced out more than usual," said the spokeswoman.  

Read: Oscars 2022: No vaccination, no entry at Dolby Theatre

 

5:16 AM IST:

The Academy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on March 27 at 8 pm. ET/5 p.m. PT. The awards will be shown in India on March 28 at 5.30 am. We're sure you're looking forward to watching the 94th Academy Awards, including a who's who of Hollywood. The awards ceremony will begin at 6.30 am. on Star World and Star Movies.

Read: Oscars 2022: Where, when in India, you can watch the 94th Academy Awards

The 94th Academy Awards have returned to its true home, the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Los Angeles, and for the first time since 2018, the ceremony will have a host. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes, to be exact.

Top Stories
Oscars 2022 Winners List: Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur win Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor RBA

Oscars 2022 Winners List: Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur win Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor

KGF Chapter 2 trailer out: Yash, Sanjay Dutt show explosive action (Watch) RBA

KGF: Chapter 2 trailer out: Yash, Sanjay Dutt show explosive action (Watch)

How is KGF connected to Ram Charan? Here's what we know RBA

How is KGF connected to Ram Charan? Here's what we know

Oscars 2022: What is inside $140,000 luxury gift bag? From a Scottish castle to Botox shots to hairbrush RBA

Academy Awards: What is inside $140,000 luxury gift bag? From a Scottish castle to Botox shots to hairbrush

Oscars 2022: Know top nominees for best film, actor, actress, director and more RBA

Oscars 2022: Know top nominees for best film, actor, actress, director and more

Top Videos
Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

Trending News

Oscars 2022 Winners List: Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur win Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor RBA

Oscars 2022 Winners List: Ariana DeBose, Troy Kotsur win Best Supporting Actress, Best Supporting Actor

Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction team analysis players to watch probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

IPL 2022: GT vs LSG, Match Prediction - Which team will draw 1st blood?

Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings chases its highest successful target, netizens celebrate-ayh

IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab chases its highest successful target, netizens celebrate

Popular Categories

    Select Language

      © Copyright 2022 Asianet News Media & Entertainment Private Limited | All Rights Reserved