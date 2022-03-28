Oscars 2022 LIVE Updates: Winners, red carpet, performances and biggest moments

8:10 AM IST
8:08 AM IST
8:04 AM IST
8:02 AM IST
8:01 AM IST
7:56 AM IST
7:47 AM IST
7:42 AM IST
7:37 AM IST
7:34 AM IST
7:27 AM IST
7:25 AM IST
7:23 AM IST
7:20 AM IST
7:03 AM IST
6:59 AM IST
6:55 AM IST
6:52 AM IST
6:49 AM IST
6:47 AM IST
6:35 AM IST
6:35 AM IST
6:27 AM IST
6:23 AM IST
6:22 AM IST
6:17 AM IST
6:17 AM IST
6:07 AM IST
5:57 AM IST
5:45 AM IST
5:40 AM IST
5:36 AM IST
5:34 AM IST
5:34 AM IST
5:31 AM IST
5:30 AM IST
5:29 AM IST
5:28 AM IST
5:28 AM IST
5:27 AM IST
5:26 AM IST
5:18 AM IST
5:14 AM IST
8:19 AM IST:
As The Godfather celebrates its 50th anniversary, Francis Ford Coppola, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro take the stage.
Al Pacino, Francis Ford Coppola and Robert De Niro for the 50th anniversary of The Godfather #oscars pic.twitter.com/iXEi6proxs— Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) March 28, 2022
8:10 AM IST:
When being nominated in the Best Documentary Feature category for this year's Oscars, Delhi-based filmmakers Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh's documentary, Writing with Fire, out from the race after Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised) won the award.
8:05 AM IST:
The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to Joe Walker for ‘Dune,’ which is currently leading with seven Academy Award wins.
The Oscar for Best Film Editing goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FE5XZdd3rV— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
8:03 AM IST:
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution could not be televised) wins Best documentary feature. Indian film Writing with Fire was also nominated in the same category.
The Oscar for Best Documentary Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/1BkuPDGHye— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
8:01 AM IST:
The Oscar for Best Original Score goes to Hans Zimmer for Dune. According to reports, Zimmer couldn’t attend Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony.
7:58 AM IST:
Namit Malhotra, the Indian who won his 7th Oscar Award for 'Dune'
"
Namit Malhotra’s company DNEG, did the VFX for two Oscar-nominated films – Dune and No Time To Die. In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, Namit talks about his journey from a garage office in Mumbai to winning six Oscars for films such as Interstellar and Tenet.
7:50 AM IST:
At the 94th Academy Awards, Billie Eilish delivers her Oscar-nominated original song No Time To Die.
#Oscars— @TomatazosCom (@TomatazosCom) March 28, 2022
La cantante #BillieEilish presenta "No time to Die", su canción nominada por la película del mismo nombre. 😎 pic.twitter.com/ZNxEnNqwGF
7:42 AM IST:
8:00 AM IST:
BTS has a video message for the Oscars. The ARYMs can't maintain their cool as K-pop superstar BTS makes a surprise cameo at the 94th Academy Awards for its favourite nominee.
#BTS #oscars pic.twitter.com/T680sFwNDn— myu✳︎μ🪐 (@myu45246990) March 28, 2022
7:36 AM IST:
Kenneth Branagh wins his first Oscar after eight nominations. Branagh won the Best Original Screenplay award for Belfast.
The Oscar for Best Original Screenplay goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/JNBSUf4uW5— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
7:29 AM IST:
As she introduces Reba McEntire, Mila Kunis refers to the "unimaginable gloom" of the Ukraine conflict.
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood.— Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) March 27, 2022
More📸 #AshtonKutcher #MilaKunis #Oscars 👉https://t.co/4oh48h6PGR #AcademyAwards pic.twitter.com/AGx6rr77SQ
7:26 AM IST:
Interesting to see a female celebrity make lewd sexual jokes about male stars and physically grope them on stage. Of course, if a man did that, he’d be immediately cancelled. The double standard is laughable. https://t.co/dsnv0FXj12
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 28, 2022
Interesting to see a female celebrity make lewd sexual jokes about male stars and physically grope them on stage. Of course, if a man did that, he’d be immediately cancelled. The double standard is laughable. https://t.co/dsnv0FXj12— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 28, 2022
7:23 AM IST:
7:22 AM IST:
Jenny Beavan takes up the award for Best Costume Design for Cruella at the 94th Academy Awards.
Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran for Cyrano, Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan for Dune, Luis Sequeira for Nightmare Alley, and Paul Tazewell for West Side Story were the other candidates.
7:04 AM IST:
Drive My Car from Japan wins Best International Feature
Tiffany Haddish and Simu Liu take the stage at the Oscars as they present Best International Feature. Drive My Car wins the Oscar. The nominations were - Drive My Car (Japan), Flee (Denmark), The Hand of God (Italy), Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan) and The Worst Person in the World (Norway).
7:00 AM IST:
Troy Kotsur gets a standing ovation as he accepted his Oscar at the 94th Academy Awards.
Incredible moment when #TroyKotsur wins #BestSupportingActor#YounYuhJung presented him via sign language and the audience cheers via sign as well— Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 28, 2022
What a speech 😭#Oscars pic.twitter.com/nGTl9nSXTm
7:01 AM IST:
Troy Kotsur wins Best supporting actor for CODA.
The nominations were - Ciaran Hinds – Belfast, Troy Kotsur – CODA, Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog, JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos, Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog.
Best Supporting Actor— Ramel Milton (@Ramel_Milton) March 28, 2022
Mr. Kotsur becomes the 2nd deaf actor to win an Academy Award! Congrats Troy!#TroyKotsur #Oscars #Oscar2022 pic.twitter.com/JoLUp2vPnt
6:53 AM IST:
Nominee Billie Eilish was practically unrecognisable in a massive black ruffle Gucci gown and a flipped shoulder-length bob. Eilish is due to play No Time To Die, her Bond theme tune, which is nominated for Best Original Song at tonight's award.
billie eilish can make anything look perfect on her. pic.twitter.com/oyYjW0zL9F— 💭 (@billieethinker) March 27, 2022
6:50 AM IST:
6:49 AM IST:
"Encanto" by Walt Disney Animation Studios depicts the storey of an exceptional family, the Madrigals, who dwell concealed in the Colombian highlands.
The Oscar for Best Animated Feature goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/8k8sJTtT37— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
6:45 AM IST:
Encanto wins Best animated feature. Flee, Luca, The Mitchells vs The Machines and Raya and the Last Dragon were also noinated for the award.
6:35 AM IST:
Here is the running list of winners:
Best Visual Effects: “Dune”
Best Cinematography: “Dune”
Best Supporting Actress: Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Best Film Editing: “Dune”
Best Score: “Dune”
Best Sound: “Dune”
Best Production Design: “Dune”
Best Makeup and Hairstyling: “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Best: Documentary (Short Subject): “The Queen of Basketball.”
Best Short (Animated): “The Windshield Wiper.”
Best Short Film (Live Action): “The Long Goodbye.”
6:28 AM IST:
Kristen Stewart, a first-time Best Actress Oscar contender, was among the evening's most attractive red carpet arrivals, opting for elegant shorts instead of dresses. Dune actors Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya were also seen turning heads on the red carpet. Best Actor Nominee Andrew Garfield, who wore a fairly spiffy ensemble, also made an impact on the red carpet. Check out the red carpett
6:26 AM IST:
Dune wins its sixth Oscar. Spider Man: No Way Home loses against Denis Villeneuve's film.
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett win the Oscar for Sound for their outstanding work on 'Dune.' Congratulations!
6:22 AM IST:
Meet the power couples at the 94th Annual Academy Awards
6:18 AM IST:
6:17 AM IST:
Greig Fraser for Dune
Greig Fraser wins Best Cinematography for Dune. The nominations were - Greig Fraser – Dune, Dan Laustsen – Nightmare Alley, Ari Wegner – The Power of the Dog, Bruno Delbonnel – The Tragedy of Macbeth, Janusz Kaminski – West Side Story.
The Oscar for Best Cinematography goes to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/CtNKYHlLnb— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
6:15 AM IST:
Ariana DeBose thanked Rita Moreno in her Oscar speech. Rita played Anita in the 1979 film. Ariana won her Oscar for the same role in Steven Spielberg's film.
"There is indeed a place for us." - Ariana DeBose, Best Actress in a Supporting Role pic.twitter.com/gMyyuXbIrq— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022
5:58 AM IST:
Ariana DeBose for West Side Story
5:46 AM IST:
Samuel L Jackson, Elaine May, Liv Ullmann and Danny Glover were honoured with Governors Awards on Friday.
5:43 AM IST:
Venus and Serena Williams kicked off the evening on stage at the Dolby Theatre, introducing Beyoncé's performance of her nominated song "Be Alive," which was recorded in the Compton area where the Williams sisters grew up.
5:36 AM IST:
Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes have arrived.
Our co-hosts, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes have arrived! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ddlLexezoL— The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 27, 2022
5:34 AM IST:
Dune wins the Oscar for Best Production Design. Production design: Patrice Vermette; set decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos.
5:34 AM IST:
The Eyes of Tammy Faye's Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh win Best Makeup and Hairstyling for Oscars 2022.
5:31 AM IST:
Joe Walker wins Best Editing for Dune.
5:30 AM IST:
Hans Zimmer wins the Oscar for Dune.
5:29 AM IST:
Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed win the Oscar for The Long Goodbye.
5:29 AM IST:
The Windshield Wiper wins Best Animated Short Film.
5:28 AM IST:
The Queen of Basketball wins Best Documentary Short Subject.
5:27 AM IST:
Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett win Best Sound for Dune.
5:26 AM IST:
Lin-Manuel Miranda, one of this year's most notable Oscar candidates, will not attend the ceremony after his wife tested positive for COVID-19. Miranda wrote, "Made it to Hollywood." "My wife tested + (positive) for COVID this weekend." She's doing well. "The kids and I have tested negative, but I won't be attending the Oscars tomorrow night out of caution."
5:25 AM IST:
Best Picture, Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), and Best Director are the four major categories at the Oscars. While Dune and The Power of the Dog have been nominated for best picture, Belfast director Kenneth Branagh, along with Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Paul Thomas Anderson, Jane Campion, and Steven Spielberg, has been nominated for best director. See the list of Oscar nominees for 2022.
5:19 AM IST:
The year's most prestigious awards event, which will honour the year's top films, has been postponed owing to the ongoing epidemic. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak, the awards event has been moved from its customary late February/early March time slot to a later day in March for the second time.
Talking to The New York Times, Oscars' spokeswoman had told that the host and the performers would have to undergo stringent testing but not be required to show proof of vaccination. "Additionally, mask conditions will also vary depending on where attendees and nominees are sitting; nominees and their guests will be seated in the orchestra and parterre zones of the Dolby Theatre. They will not be required to wear face coverings but will be spaced out more than usual," said the spokeswoman.
5:16 AM IST:
The Academy Awards will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on March 27 at 8 pm. ET/5 p.m. PT. The awards will be shown in India on March 28 at 5.30 am. We're sure you're looking forward to watching the 94th Academy Awards, including a who's who of Hollywood. The awards ceremony will begin at 6.30 am. on Star World and Star Movies.
