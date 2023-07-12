Oppenheimer Reviews: Did Christopher Nolan's film gets thumbs up? Read FIRST reactions here

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oppenheimer: The film stars Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Florence Pugh. Oppenheimer is based on the 2005 book “American Prometheus,” written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. Read what film critic Robbie Collins has to say about the film. 
     

    First Published Jul 12, 2023, 9:12 AM IST

    The Christopher Nolan picture premiered in Paris at Oppenheimer. Early reviews are positive. J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) created the atomic bomb in the Oscar-winning film Oppenheimer during World War II. It stars Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh. The 2005 Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin novel "American Prometheus" inspired the film.

    Journalists praised Nolan and the actors on Twitter. Many predict the film and its performers will win all the honours this awards season. Oppenheimer "stunned" Total Film deputy editor Matt Maytum. “#Oppenheimer stunned me: a grand character study with a sublime central performance by Cillian Murphy. An enormous historical drama featuring Nolan-esque suspense, structure, size, sound design, and images. Wow.”

    Telegraph film critic Robbie Collins revealed, “Am torn between being all coy and mysterious about Oppenheimer and just coming out and saying it’s a total knockout that split my brain open like a twitchy plutonium nucleus and left me sobbing through the end credits like I can’t even remember what else." 

    He also talked about viral sex scene, “For all those who’ve groused about the lack of sex in Christopher Nolan’s earlier work…boy oh BOY, are you getting some sex as only Nolan could stage it in this one.”

    Lindsey Bahr of Associated Press called Oppenheimer a ‘spectacular triumph in its accurate, compact translation, imaginative storyline and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved.’

    TV journalist Simon Thompson thought the stars had award-worthy performances. Oppenheimer is potent. Cillian Murphy's award-winning performance is superb. This diverse cast is top-notch. "Hoyte van Hoytema's execution of Christopher Nolan's haunting opus is breathtaking," he tweeted.

    Jonathan Dean of The Sunday Times praised the picture but said, "The women are badly served." Oppenheimer releases July 21. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie's Barbie conflicts with the film.


     

