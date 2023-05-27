Netizens call Uorfi aka Urfi Javed 'SHAMELESS' as she wears black see-through dress with dragon cut out-Video

Actress Uorfi Javed made a bold public appearance when she was seen wearing a black sheer dress barely covered her assets with a dragon cut out.

Uorfi aka Urfi Javed, does not require an introduction. The Bigg Boss OTT star is well-known for her fashion preferences. Her clothing draws everyone's attention every time she is photographed in public. While some say the diva is creative, others accuse her of spreading obscenity.

Urfi Javed also made a daring public appearance on Friday (May 26), wearing a see-through black dress with a dragon emblem. She wore her hair in a bun and a few accessories to let her dress take centre stage.

However, Urfi's clothing has displeased netizens. Soon after, her videos and photos were released on social media, and many remarked on it, expressing dissatisfaction with her appearance. While some referred to Urfi as "shameless," others inquired about her designer.

“I wonder after all the designing styling and thinking…. She still comes naked. What’s the point of spending the money on these also," one of the users wrote. Another user shared, “I do not like this". “What a shameless girl," a third comment read.

In the video, we can see while she was walking inside a restaurant, one of the paps said, “Oho Urfi ji” Responding to this, Urfi said, “Kitne gandey hai yeh log.” While the paps giggled, Urfi continued, “Tum logon se kutte log maine aaj tak nahi dekhe. Bahut kamine ho...”

One was also heard saying, “Ma’am... Love you.” Immediately responding to this, Urfi winked her eye and said, “Saab samajhti hoon mein.”

This is not the first time Urfi gets trolled and pointed out for her outfit. The actress often faces the same.

Who is Urfi Javed?

​​​​​​​Urfi Javed has appeared in various television programmes, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She gained to prominence after appearing on Bigg Boss OTT. Urfi Javed recently debuted as a Mischief Maker in the 14th season of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.