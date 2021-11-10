Squid Game Season 2 confirmed: Here is what may happen next

Did you binge-watch the first season of Squid Game? Are you one of those millions of people obsessed over everything the Korean drama had to offer? If yes, then here's some exciting news for you!

Creator, director and writer of the superhit Netflix show, Hwang Dong-hyuk, confirmed that fan pressure left him 'with no other option' but to create Squid Game Season 2.

In an interview with news agency Associated Press, Hwang Dong-hyuk said that the thought of the next season of Squid Game is in his head and that he's in the middle of the planning process. Hwang also promised that the lead character Seong Gi-hun would return to do 'something for the world'. This statement has sparked massive excitement among fans of the show, which saw 111 million Netflix subscribers binge-watch Squid Game in the first month of its release.

Released on September 17, 2021, Squid Game was reportedly watched for over 3 billion minutes during the week of October 4. Let's take a look at what fans can expect in the second season.

Squid Game Season 1 Recap

Before we go ahead, here's a quick recap of what transpired in Squid Game Season 1. In the dystopian survival drama from South Korea, 456 people, who are desperate for money, participate in schoolyard games with a deadly twists. The winner bags a prize of KRW 45.6 billion. The central character of the show Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, along with others in the ensemble cast, won the hearts of fans globally.

The show's final moments reveal Gi-hun boarding a flight to Los Angeles to reunite with his young daughter. However, in the last minute, he decides to call the Squid Game number and tells the receiver of the call that he's going to track them down. This cliffhanger spiked fans hopes for a season 2, which is likely to explore the journey of Gi-hun, who won the deadly game in the first instalment.

What to expect in Squid Game Season 2

Squid Game Season 2, as mentioned by creator Hwang in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, is likely to revolve around how Gi-hun tracks down those who are designing these deadly games. Another sub-plot that Squid Game Season 2 could delve into is the backstory of the salesman, played by Gong Yoo, who introduced Gi-hun to the game.

If one looks at Season 1 closely, one will notice that the series follows colours that highlight chief elements in the show. Gong Yoo's blue and red ddakji hints at the upcoming game's players. Now, aren't you wondering if Gi-hun's red-dyed hair in the finale is a major clue? If you recall, in the previous season, he selected the blue tile and became a player. Speculations rise with red hair as a clue that Gi-hun may return to the Squid Game as a worker.

There is also a possibility of exploring the police officer Hwang Jun-ho and The Front Man's relationship - they are brothers, remember. In the 8th episode of Season 1, The Front Man reveals himself as Jun-ho's missing brother, In-ho and shoots the former in this shoulder, and Jun-ho falls in the sea. However, no one saw him dead. So there is a likelihood that Jun-ho is alive, and he could team up with Seong Gi-hun to destroy the Squid Game in the future. Also, the second season could reveal how In-ho became the Front Man of the Squid Game.

In the finale of Squid Game Season 1, Seong Gi-hun fulfils his promise to take care of Cho Sang-woo's younger brother, Kang Cheol. Gi-hun leaves Cheol in Sang-woo's mother's care with a handful of money to raise the kid. But what happens when Cheol grows up and asks about his sister? Will he be inclined to win the grand prize to ensure his family is well-taken care of?

Squid Game Season 2 is also likely to take its viewers to the 90s era when Il-nam established the organization. The plot could reveal the deep roots of these games and the first VIP who funded them. In the closing moments of Squid Game Season 1, one of the VIPs accepted that the game in South Korea is the best among other countries, sparking speculation among fans that the creators are likely to explore games of other nations in the next season.

All in all, Squid Game Season 2 is likely to be a rollercoaster ride, and fans of the biggest Netflix hit can't wait to see it.