Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan celebrate twins Uyir, Ulga's birthday in Malaysia; see photos

Uyir and Ulag, the twins who were born to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, recently celebrated their first birthday. The couple celebrated the birthday of their boys with family in Malaysia, making it a very special occasion. The director gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into Uyir and Ulag's birthday celebrations on Thursday in Kuala Lumpur. On Instagram, Vignesh Shivan posted a family photo from his child's birthday. While posing for a family shot, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are seen holding their boys in their arms. For the big occasion, the four are twinned in white.

One can see cakes with a forest and animal theme for Uyir and Ulag on the table, and the room is decked with blue and white balloons. There are also other sweets and cupcakes on the table. The Rowdy Dhaan filmmaker captioned the image, "That was a lovely birthday @gtholidays.You are fantastic at recommending the ideal location for each unique occasion. For our big day, this palace @stregiskl was the perfect location! I'm grateful. I appreciate the beautiful decorations you added on top of it. For all of our travel needs, you are our go-to person.

They wed on June 9, 2022, and four months later welcomed twin boys via surrogacy. The couple anointed Uyir Rudronil and Ulag Dhaivag N Shivan, their twins. N in the name refers to Nayanthara. The twins' faces were just disclosed by the couple, who routinely post images of them. In order to protect their privacy, the couple has kept their kids out of the spotlight. But when Lady Superstar made her Instagram debut, she first posted a photo that showed the twins' faces.