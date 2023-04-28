Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Met Gala 2023: Is Kim Kardashian attending mega fashion event? Here's what we know

    Kim Kardashian shared many images on Instagram from a recent trip to Paris where she spent time with the late Karl Lagerfeld's pet cat Choupette.

    Met Gala 2023: Is Kim Kardashian attending mega fashion event in New York? Here's what we know ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 2:05 PM IST

    Kim Kardashian is gearing up for Met Gala 2023. The 42-year-old SKIMS mogul visited the late Karl Lagerfeld's Paris office this week, where she acquired some "inspiration" for the charity event and visited with the famous cat Choupette. The mother of four can be seen perusing a number of ideas and sketches that are pinned to a wall in a series of photos that she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

    She took to Instagram and shared several photos, which she captioned: "Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris. We then spent some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met," 

    Kardashian, who was dressed in a black PVC jacket and black boots, also cuddled up to aChoupette on a luxurious-looking bed and pouted for the camera while taking selfies with Lagerfeld's pet. The annual Met Gala is held at a prestigious media venue, and this year's topic is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty." According to the publication's website, the event will "honour Karl Lagerfeld, who was a regular attendee at The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute." It will take place on May 1.

    For 35 years, Lagerfeld served as the creative director of Chanel before his death in February 2019 at the age of 85. He served as the Italian fashion firm Fendi's creative director as well. With a total of nine appearances at the Met Gala, Kardashian has offered a wide range of looks over the years.  

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 2:06 PM IST
