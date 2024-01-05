Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    MC Stan and cricket icon M.S. Dhoni collaborate on an exciting venture, delighting fans with shared pictures

    Get ready for a groundbreaking collaboration as hip-hop sensation MC Stan joins forces with cricket legend M.S. Dhoni in a project that has fans buzzing with anticipation.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 5, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

    MC Stan, a well-known figure in the hip-hop and music scene, gained global recognition after his participation and victory on Bigg Boss 16. His upward trajectory continues, and he recently shared thrilling news on social media, sparking excitement among his followers.

    On Instagram today, MC Stan posted images featuring himself alongside cricket legend M.S. Dhoni. The post's caption read, “Shot something cool with Thala Legend” leaving fans pleasantly surprised. While the nature of their collaboration remains undisclosed, the pictures showcase M.S. Dhoni and MC Stan looking impeccably stylish in suits.

    In one of the images, M.S. Dhoni joins MC Stan in making the rapper's signature 'P-Town' sign, portraying a camaraderie that has fans eagerly anticipating the project's release. Despite the mystery surrounding the collaboration, MC Stan's pictures suggest it will be a delightful experience for viewers.

    Having recently made his Bollywood playback singing debut in Salman Khan's production, 'Farrey,' MC Stan's music continues to resonate with audiences, solidifying his status as a youth icon in India. The prospect of witnessing MC Stan and M.S. Dhoni together in this upcoming project adds to the anticipation, promising a treat for fans in the near future.

