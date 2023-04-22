Marvel Cinematic Universe: Scarlett Johansson and Gwyneth Paltrow done with 'Superhero business'

The two actresses are content to see the sun set on a grateful cosmos after ten years of dedication to the franchise.

For the time being, two of the First Ladies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have retired from superhero work. On a recent episode of a podcast, Scarlett Johansson and presenter Gwyneth Paltrow discussed their experiences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and shared why their time in the MCU has come to an end.

Paltrow made her MCU debut in the first Iron Man (2008) from Jon Favreau, co-starring with Robert Downey Jr. Johansson joined the MCU two years later in the sequel Iron Man 2 as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, before the MCU even existed as a cinematic universe. In Avengers: Endgame in 2019, both characters had their final 'linear' appearances in the MCU, with Romanoff's character passing away and Potts' role in the series appearing to be completed following the death of her husband, Tony Stark.

Johansson said: “I’m done. Chapter is over. I did all that I had to do. Also coming back and playing a character again and again, over a decade of time, is such a unique experience.”

Johansson would return to the part in Black Widow, which was postponed because to the pandemic and also led to a disagreement with Disney on her compensation after they decided to release the movie in theatres and on Disney+. When discussing their time, the two women admitted they were happy with the work they had completed but were also relieved to finish it.