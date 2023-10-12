Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malayalam comedy actor Binu B Kamal arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in bus

    Malayalam actor and comedian Binu B Kamal has been arrested for sexually assaulting a woman in a bus on Wednesday

    Malayalam comedy actor Binu B Kamal arrested for sexually assaulting woman in bus rkn
    Author
    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Oct 12, 2023, 10:48 AM IST

    Malayalam actor and comedian Binu B Kamal has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a bus on Wednesday (Oct 12). The Vattapara police have arrested him after a 21-year-old woman filed a complaint claiming sexual harassment while travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam. The woman alleged that he misbehaved with her when the bus reached Vattapara.

    When the woman created a scene, Binu tried to escape as the bus stopped at the Vattapara junction in Thiruvananthapuram district. He was chased by the co-passengers and handed over to the police

    It is reported that he will be produced in court today. Binu was seen in comedy shows like Comedy stars and also acted as a side role in Malayalam movies.

    Last Updated Oct 12, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against 'Drone Pratap'; here's what they are doing vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against ‘Drone Pratap’; here's what they are doing

    Rajinikanth FEVER: Superstar all set for 'Thalaivar 170'; currently in Tirunelveli RBA

    Rajinikanth FEVER: Superstar all set for 'Thalaivar 170'; currently in Tirunelveli

    Hrithik Roshan girlfriend Saba Azad gets trolled for her performance on Lakme Fashion Week ramp (WATCH) RBA

    Hrithik Roshan’s girlfriend Saba Azad gets trolled for her performance on Lakme Fashion Week ramp (WATCH)

    National Cinema Day: Advance booking for Fukrey 3, Mission Ranigaj, Jawan combined crosses 3.10 lakh; Read ATG

    National Cinema Day: Advance booking for Fukrey 3, Mission Ranigaj, Jawan combined crosses 3.10 lakh; Read

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding Reception: Aaditya Thackeray askes 'Are we cool enough?' Read ATG

    Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chaddha Wedding Reception: Aaditya Thackeray askes 'Are we cool enough?' Read

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against 'Drone Pratap'; here's what they are doing vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 10: Contestants gang up against ‘Drone Pratap’; here's what they are doing

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature will allow users to create group chat events gcw

    WhatsApp to introduce new feature, will allow users to create group chat events

    Bihar train accident: Investigators point to maintenance issues as possible cause AJR

    Bihar train accident: Investigators point to maintenance issues as possible cause

    Israel Palestine war TV news correspondent defends reporting on infant beheadings by Hamas

    'It is sickening...' TV news correspondent defends reporting on infant beheadings by Hamas

    Major IT raids in Bengaluru target businessmen and jewellery shop owners vkp

    Major IT raids in Bengaluru target businessmen and jewellery shop owners

    Recent Videos

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon