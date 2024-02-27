Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's driving license likely to be suspended by MVD in road accident case

    In connection with a road accident in 2023, the MVD is likely to suspend the driving license of Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu. A bike rider was injured after Suraj's car rammed into him. 

    Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu's driving license likely to be suspended by MVD in road accident case anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Feb 27, 2024, 10:45 AM IST

    Kochi: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has initiated proceedings against national award-winning Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu to suspend his driving license in connection with a road accident due to overspeeding. A bike rider was injured after Suraj's car rammed into him. The incident took place on Thammanam-Karanakodam road in Kochi on July 29, 2023. The 'Great Indian Kitchen' actor's car crashed into Manjeri native Sarath's bike and the latter suffered a fracture on his right big toe and injuries on other toes. 

    A case was registered by the Palarivattom police and handed over the FIR to the MVD.

    Though the MVD sent three notices to Suraj seeking a rationale for avoiding suspension of his driving license, he didn't respond. Following this, the department has decided to suspend his licence. 

    After the accident, the actor's car was inspected by the MVD. The MVD also informed that Suraj should attend a class on traffic rules. While traveling to Thiruvananthapuram, the car driven by actor Suraj met with an accident.

    Last Updated Feb 27, 2024, 10:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    BREAKING Bhojpuri actress Aanchal Tiwari, singer Chhotu Pandey and 7 others killed in Bihar road accident RBA

    BREAKING: Bhojpuri actress Aanchal Tiwari, singer Chhotu Pandey and 7 others killed in Bihar road accident

    Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to do live performance on 'I'm Just Ken' at Academy Awards RBA

    Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling to do live performance on 'I'm Just Ken' at Academy Awards

    Oscars 2024: Nicolas Cage to Al Pacino to Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey and more; Meet presenters here RBA

    Oscars 2024: Nicolas Cage to Al Pacino to Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey and more; meet presenters here

    Anupam Roy to marry singer Prashmita Paul on March 2; he was previously married to Piya Chakraborty RBA

    Anupam Roy to marry singer Prashmita Paul on March 2; he was previously married to Piya Chakraborty

    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff in Lucknow: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars perform live stunts; later police arrive RBA

    Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff in Lucknow: 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' stars perform live stunts; later police arrive

    Recent Stories

    BREAKING Bhojpuri actress Aanchal Tiwari, singer Chhotu Pandey and 7 others killed in Bihar road accident RBA

    BREAKING: Bhojpuri actress Aanchal Tiwari, singer Chhotu Pandey and 7 others killed in Bihar road accident

    cricket Sunil Gavaskar's playful remark sparks speculation on Virat Kohli's IPL participation osf

    Sunil Gavaskar's playful remark sparks speculation on Virat Kohli's IPL participation

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug RBA

    Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana buys Rs 10 cr property in Alibaug

    Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns amid voting in UP for Rajya Sabha polls gcw

    Samajwadi Party chief whip Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns amid voting in UP for Rajya Sabha polls

    Kerala: KSRTC starts first service from Guruvayur to Coimbatore rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC starts first service from Guruvayur to Coimbatore

    Recent Videos

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'I used to speak to the stone I was to carve as Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon