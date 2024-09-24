Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kerala: Cinema production controller found dead in Kochi hotel

    Cinema production controller Shanu Ismail was found dead in a hotel in Kochi on Monday afternoon. Shanu was previously booked in connection with a sexual assault complaint filed by a female actor, accusing him of abuse in 2018.

    First Published Sep 24, 2024

    Kochi: Cinema production controller Shanu Ismail was found dead in a Kochi hotel on Monday (Sep 23) afternoon. A native of Thiruvananthapuram, he had been staying at the hotel since September 11. Hotel staff alerted the police after receiving no response from his room. The Central Police in Ernakulam are investigating the case.

    Shanu Ismail had been booked in connection with a sexual assault complaint filed by a female actor. According to the case registered with the Museum Police in Thiruvananthapuram, Shanu allegedly abused the actor in 2018, promising her roles in films.

    According to the preliminary investigation, there was no immediate evidence suggesting suicide, but the cause of death could only be confirmed following the post-mortem examination.
     

