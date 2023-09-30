Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jawan star Nayanthara launches her skincare brand 9Skin along with husband Vignesh Shivan; see pictures

    South superstar Nayanthara's skincare line, 9Skin, has launched in Malaysia. Her spouse, Vignesh Shivan, is her line's business partner.

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are unquestionably a power couple in the Tamil cinema business, beloved by audiences for their unfailing love and support for one another. The pair frequently uses social media to show their love through passionate messages and gorgeous photos. Vignesh recently took to Instagram to compose another romantic letter for Nayanthara as the two start on a new path as business partners.

    Nayanthara has launched her skincare line, 9Skin, in collaboration with Vignesh. Vignesh posted a heartfelt message to Nayanthara on Instagram after the brand was officially launched in Malaysia. He wrote, “We have a strategic plan and It’s called doing things ❤️❤️! Big love ❤️ to my hustle partner, My life partner and my business partner! Love you my thangam @nayanthara ❤️❤️☺️☺️☺️.”

    He added, “God told me that… all the blessings shall continue for us, so with that confidence, let’s keep working very hard towards achieving all our dreams!! Stepping into a new world and it looks good already! @9skinofficial www.9skin.in ❤️❤️☺️☺️.”

    The message was accompanied by a series of charming photos of the pair taken from their Malaysian hotel suite. In one shot, the two were gazing into one other's eyes, unable to stop smiling. In another image, Nayanthara wrapped her arms around Vignesh to keep him close while the director grinned at the camera.

    This recent post left their fans in awe, who then flooded the comments section to express their love for the actress-filmmaker duo. One person wrote, “Whenever I see Nayan smiling, my heart is smiling ❤️ she deserves all the happiness.” Another added, “Loving the pure smiles on both of your faces! ❤️❤️.” One fan commented, “You guys are really made for each other!!!!!”

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Meanwhile, Nayanthara was recently featured in the mega-hit film Jawan, directed by Atlee. Nayanthara and Atlee made their Bollywood debuts in the film, which was directed by Shah Rukh Khan and starred superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released on September 7, and it quickly became a member of the Rs. 1000 crore club.
     

