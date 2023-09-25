Jawan Box Office Day 18: Shah Rukh Khan's film earns Rs 954 cr; getting closer to Rs 1000 cr club

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan box office worldwide collection day 18 is Rs 954.10 crore as of Sunday. The movie has already surpassed the Rs 500 crore club in India. Jawan will now become Khan’s second film to reach Rs 1000 crores.

With Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is going to make box office history. The film is aiming to join the Rs 1000 crore club. In less than three weeks, the film, directed by Atlee, has grossed Rs 954.10 crore globally. If Jawan closes the distance, it would be SRK's second film to gross more than Rs 1000 crores. Pathaan, the first film, was released earlier this year.

According to trade analyst Manobala V, the film has earned Rs 954.10 crore globally as of Sunday. In India, the film has already crossed the Rs 500 crore mark.

Jawan has garnered support not just from India but also from throughout the world. In an interview with Film Companion, Atlee claimed that after seeing Jawan, he received calls from individuals working in Hollywood. He said that they were impressed with the massy approach, with many enjoying a scene in which Shah Rukh Khan lights his cigar with road sparks.

"People from Hollywood collaborated on our film. We collaborated with action director Spiro Razatos. So, Spiro and other legendary Hollywood directors and technicians were at the same Jawan showing. And Spiro stated that I acted in this picture. So they inquired as to who was responsible for the scenario in which SRK is engulfed in flames. "He said, 'It was the director's vision, and he carried it out,'" he revealed.

"So they immediately connected with me and said, 'If you want to work in Hollywood, let us know,' so it's not a very desi taste." It's something superheroic with a pretty simple beat. "I thought this was just for us, but it's working all over the world," Atlee continued.

While Jawan has been a box office triumph, SRK's fans are now gearing up for his third release this year. The actor will make a comeback in Raju Hirani's Dunki. This is Shah Rukh's first work with the director. It would also be his first time sharing the screen with Taapsee Pannu. SRK has stated that the film is on track for a December release.