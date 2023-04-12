Jacqueline Fernandez flaunts her well toned body on Instagram while mastering aerial yoga, SEE PICS

The Ram Setu (2022) actress and fitness enthusiast Jacqueline Fernandez posted images of herself practising aerial yoga in a body-hugging black dress. Check them out here.

In many ways, Jacqueline Fernandez is a fashion inspiration. The actress is renowned for flawlessly rocking every look, and her style never fails to impress. Fernandez enjoys working out, as evidenced by a recent social media post.

On Wednesday, the actress shared pictures on her official Instagram account showing off her aerial yoga skills. She chose a body-con suit in all black for her workout. She tied her hair in a sloppy ponytail in some shots and let her magnificent mane fall naturally in others. In the pictures, she can be seen performing various aerial yoga poses. She put two emojis instead of a caption for her post. Look at the post here:

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut slams Karan Johar for being 'elite nepo mafia'; Here's what she said

How did fans react? A fan commented, "Looking so beautiful n lovely", while another user added, "Love this picture" A separate comment read, "Flexibility at its best." However, her alleged links in the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has brought Fernandez into the news for quite some time. The latter is presently behind bars.

Professional front: Jacqueline's last big-screen appearance was in Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus' (2022), starring Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde in crucial roles. The actress is working on several projects, including 'Fateh'. While filming in Amritsar, she had a terrific time with the film crew and shared tidbits of her experience with her fans. She will co-star with Vidyut Jammwal in the film 'Crakk'.

ALSO READ: 'STFU': Fans mock Alia Bhatt for wearing a 'SPEAK UP FOR ANIMALS' shirt and holding leather bag