    IPL 2023: As Pandya undergoes intense workout, wife Natasa and son Agastya enjoy in the swimming pool (WATCH)

    IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya was unwell during GT's home clash against KKR on Sunday. He is undergoing intense workouts to keep himself healthy, whereas his wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya are enjoying summer in the swimming pool.

    First Published Apr 10, 2023, 6:38 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya was conspicuous by his absence while defending champion Gujarat Titans' (GT's) 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) match against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. As Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan led the side, the hosts suffered a thrilling beating, while it was revealed that Pandya was not feeling well and opted to skip the game as a precaution.

    However, Pandya was noted to be spending his time in the gym a couple of days back. He posted some pictures on his social media handles, where he is seen intensely working out at the gym using the types of equipment and having a fun time between his workout sessions. He is famous for being one of the fitness buffs when it comes to Indian cricket.

    While Pandya is expected to be available to lead GT in its next contest against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Mohali on Thursday, his Serbia-based Bollywood wife Natasa Stankovic and son Agastya are having a great time, spending the summer at the swimming pool, as she shared a video of the same on her social media handles. At the same time, she captioned it, "#grateful".

