'I'm so good-looking that...': Man who likens himself to young Leonardo DiCaprio shocks with bold claim

A 22-year-old model from Florida, Marco Donatelli, who believes he looks a lot like a young Leonardo DiCaprio, has shared the 'burden of beauty'.

Imagine being good-looking, getting a lot of attention from the opposite sex, and not enjoying it!

Marco Donatelli, a 22-year-old model, has boldly claimed that he is 'so good-looking' that he is flooded with messages from women every week - but he would rather spend time with his pet dog!

The Florida resident, who likens himself to a young Leonardo DiCaprio, has stated that he has received a lot of attention for his appearance throughout his life and claimed that women are constantly pursuing him to get him into bed. Yet Marco claims he "doesn't have time" to date, so anyone hoping for intimacy would be let down.

In an interview with DailyMail UK, the entrepreneur, who has 55,000 Instagram followers said, "I know I'm really good-looking, but I just don't have the time for girls."

"My best attribute would probably be my smile, as well as my combination of curly hair and blue eyes – it really works. And obviously my overwhelming frame; I'm 6ft 3 in and weigh 215lbs of mostly muscle. I'm a larger guy, which girls like," Marco Donatelli said.

"Some weeks I get inundated of messages from women wanting to have sex with me or go on dates," the model added.

Although Marco is inundated with offers, he is content for the time being to spend time with Giuseppe, his four-year-old Goldendoodle.

Along with his modelling profession, Marco is a successful businessman who owns a clothing line, invests in real estate, and earns a respectable livelihood by trading stocks. This, in the native Ohioan's opinion, makes him more appealing. He doesn't anticipate things to settle down anytime soon, especially with a reality TV programme and a Netflix contract in the works.

"I always knew I'd be in the limelight in some way. I remember having a dream as a child where I just knew I'd change the world and make people smile, and telling my dad about it, who asked me what I would do. I had no idea, I just knew it would happen," Marco continued.

Once his TikTok account gained popularity, Marco started modelling and working with other social media stars, including Kyle Culver, Chris Daniels, and Dixie D'amelio.

As a "great face" on social media, Marco has subsequently collaborated with photographer Rick Day, who has shot for brands including Calvin Klein.

The model puts romance on the backburner in favour of career, but he is aware of what he will seek out when the time is right.

"I'd like a family girl but she also has to be an organised woman. She would have been studying, have a degree or a good job, that's important. Looks-wise, I am attracted to brunettes rather than blondes. But they have to have a good family and support system, because I don't have much of a family left myself. She has to bring something to the table," Marco signed off.