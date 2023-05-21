Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Mohanlal: know his networth and lifestyle

    When it comes to his cinema career, this genuine Superstar has since made other films in different languages, including Telugu and Tamil. We now present to you information on Mohanlal's Net Worth in 2022, Lifestyle, Car Collection, and Pay Per Movie. (Anushri Bokade)

    After making his acting debut in the 1980 romantic comedy Manjil Virinja Pookkal, playing the villain, Mohanlal quickly established himself as a bankable actor in Malayalam. Eventually, the 1983 movie Aattakalasam propelled him to popularity. 

    Mohanlal's Net Worth: According to Mollywood media reports, Mohanlal's net worth is reported to be around $42 million. The total is worth more than Rs 313 crore in Indian rupees. Mohanlal reportedly holds various positions in addition to acting, including those of producer, distributor, film director, screenwriter, stunt coordinator, television host, and playback vocalist. Furthermore, hosting television shows and making films are his main sources of revenue.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

    Lifestyle:People who have been paying close attention to Mohanlal for decades claim that despite being one of the wealthiest performers in South cinema, he leads a humble life.

    Mohanlal’s Properties: According to sources, Mohanlal owns a lavish home in a prestigious area of Kochi, as well as a few villas and guest houses in and around the cities of Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi. In addition to the aforementioned properties, Mohanlal reportedly owns hundreds of acres of farmland, with his Kochi farmhouse supposedly being situated on more than 50 acres.

    A car enthusiast: 
    Being a car enthusiast, Mohanlal keeps a collection of high-end cars in his parking lot, including a W221 Mercedes Benz S-Class, a Mercedes Benz GL350 CDI, a Toyota Innova, a Toyota Vellfire, and an Ojes Coach Caravan. All of the automobiles' projected total costs are said to exceed Rs 20 crore.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

    Expenses Per Movie: Mohanlal is expected to ask for Rs 8 crore for leading roles and Rs 3 core for supporting roles in other language films, according to Mollywood reports. On May 21, 1960, Mohanlal Viswanathan was born in the Kerala village of Elanthoor in the Pathanamthitta district. He is the youngest child of Santhakumari and Viswanathan Nair, a former official and Law Secretary for the Kerala government. He attended Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School in Thiruvananthapuram before earning his bachelor's degree in commerce from Mahatma Gandhi College. Mohanlal's first performance was as a ninety-year-old man in a theatre production of Computer Boy while he was in sixth grade.

    There are a few intriguing initiatives in the making for Mohanlal. Aaraattu is one of them and is likely to see a theatrical release.

