Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy birthday Ilayaraja: Looking back upon five best Hindi songs composed by maverick composer

    Here is a list of some of Ilayaraja's finest Hindi film scores in honour of his 77th birthday.
     

    Happy birthday Ilayaraja: Looking back upon five best Hindi songs composed by maverick composer ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 7:15 AM IST

    The veteran composer has primarily worked in the Tamil cinema business, but he has also composed a small number of films in other languages. He has only been involved in a few of Hindi films, but even so, his work was exceptional. With Kamal Haasan's Sadma, a Hindi adaptation of Balu Mahendra's Tamil classic Moondram Pirai, the master entered the Hindi film industry. It might be said that Ilayaraja's long-standing friendship with Balu Mahendra helped to open the door for his career in Bollywood.

    Ilayaraja made his Bollywood comeback four years after Sadma's release with Kamagni, which was swiftly followed by Raj Sippy's Mahaadev. Ilayaraja and Balu Mahendra collaborated once more on the 1996 film Aur Ek Prem Kahaani. Ilayaraja worked on the Hindi remakes of Ram Gopal Varma's Shiva, Kamal Haasan's Hey Ram and Mumbai Express, all of which were released in Hindi. However, it wasn't until 2007 with R Balki's Cheeni Kum that he made a major comeback, and he also collaborated with him on Paa, Shamitabh, and Ki & Ka. Here are some of the top 5 Hindi songs compoed by him:

    • Paa - Gumm Summ Gumm

    • Cheeni Kum – Cheeni Kum 

    Shamitabh – Piddly Si Baatein

     

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 7:15 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: 7 amazing facts about the music maestro his fans should know RBA

    Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: 7 amazing facts about the music maestro his fans should know

    Urvashi Rautela buys new home near Yash Chopra's bungalow, guess its staggering cost? Here's what we know ADC

    Urvashi Rautela buys new home near Yash Chopra's bungalow, guess its staggering cost? Here's what we know

    LGBTQIAP+ beauty pageant Furious husband smashes pageant winners crown after wife announced runner up ADC

    Brazil beauty pageant: Furious husband smashes pageant winner's crown after wife announced runner-up

    Malaika Arora looks bomb in high slit yellow pleated dress, check out sexy snapshots ADC

    Malaika Arora looks bomb in high slit yellow pleated dress, check out sexy snapshots

    From Asur 2 to The Night Manager Season 2: List of web series releasing across OTT platforms in June ADC

    From Asur 2 to The Night Manager Season 2: List of web series releasing across OTT platforms in June

    Recent Stories

    Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: 7 amazing facts about the music maestro his fans should know RBA

    Happy Birthday Ilaiyaraaja: 7 amazing facts about the music maestro his fans should know

    Daily Horoscope for June 2 2023 Scorpio Virgo Cancer capricorn Leo Libra gcw

    Daily Horoscope for June 2, 2023: Be careful Taurus; good day for Cancer, Leo

    Numerology Prediction for June 2 2023 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for June 2, 2023: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    IAF Rafale 'fight their way' to execute strategic mission over Indian Ocean (PHOTOS)

    IAF Rafales 'fight their way' to execute strategic mission over Indian Ocean (PHOTOS)

    Team India's new jerseys unveiled ahead of WTC Final; fans go gaga over Real Madrid-like Test shirt snt

    Team India's new jerseys unveiled ahead of WTC Final; fans go gaga over 'Real Madrid-like' Test shirt

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon