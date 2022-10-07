Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda clicked at the airport; Are they flying to Maldives?

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were seen at the Mumbai airport on October 7. According to sources at the airport, the two are travelling to the Maldives. Are they romantically involved?

The romance/friendship between Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has always commanded attention. Fans do not believe them when they say they are friends, despite their insistence.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were sighted at the airport on October 7. According to sources at the airport, the two are travelling to the Maldives. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were spotted at the Mumbai airport. This has once again sparked rumours about the couple's dating life.

They depart on a trip to the Maldives as a group. While travelling, Vijay and Rashmika looked fantastic in their casual clothing. Vijay donned baggy pants and a shirt, while the Pushpa actress wore loose-fitting slacks and a blouse.

After starring in films like Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's chemistry has always been the buzz of the town. Despite their claims to be "just friends," their camaraderie, consistent support, and casual meetings have only served to feed the rumours of their romance.

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 together. He talked openly about his connection to Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika recently spoke to Mashable India and addressed the rumours that she was dating Vijay Deverakonda "It's all so adorable, no. Like Aiyoo Babu, I am. It is adorable. You see, Vijay and I have collaborated on many projects early in our careers. When we don't know how the sector is and we suddenly work with individuals who share our interests, we sort of make friends and find that we have a lot of pals in common. That is how it is. When everyone says, "Rashmika and Vijay, that's nice," it is really adorable."

Vijay Deverakonda revealed his relationship with Rashmika Mandanna, referring to her as his "darling," and stated, "She is adorable, and we have worked together on two projects. She is someone I adore. She is a close friend of mine, and via movies, we have shared many highs and lows. A connection is made. The relationship forms more fast in movies because you are thrust into close contact so soon."