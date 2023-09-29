Ganapath: A Hero is Born teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon promises an action-packed thriller

The teaser of 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' has Tiger Shroff's acrobatics and the significant use of VFX elevates and adds visual grandeur to the plot. Kriti Sanon is also seen doing some action.

Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' teaser is finally out!! The release of the electric teaser has elevated the bar in Indian film as the filmmakers have ushered in a new era of cinematic quality that will enchant audiences worldwide. The teaser has Tiger Shroff's acrobatics and the significant use of VFX elevates and adds visual grandeur to the plot. Kriti Sanon is also seen doing some action.

Watch the teaser

Sharing the teaser, Tiger wrote, "Intezaar ka waqt khatam hua… aa gaye hain hum aapko apni duniya main le jaane… #Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th Oct."

This teaser, which provides a fascinating insight into the universe of 'Ganapath' provides a cinematic experience that rivals international standards. It demonstrates Pooja Entertainment's dedication to stretching the frontiers of cinema. 'Ganapath' is set to be a game changer in Indian cinema, with outstanding visual effects, an enormous scale, and a compelling storyline.

'Ganapath' is a film that combines high-octane action sequences with mesmerizing musical compositions. The plot revolves around the rise of a fighter who sets out on a quest to seek his destiny in an unknown place.

The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and reunites action sensation Tiger Shroff and National Award-Winning actress Kriti Sanon after a nine-year break. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshpande, and Vikas Bahl are the producers.

The film will be released on October 20, 2023, the film will be released internationally in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.