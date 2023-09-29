Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ganapath: A Hero is Born teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon promises an action-packed thriller

    The teaser of 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' has Tiger Shroff's acrobatics and the significant use of VFX elevates and adds visual grandeur to the plot. Kriti Sanon is also seen doing some action. 

    Ganapath: A Hero is Born teaser out: Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon promise an action-packed thriller RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 29, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, and Amitabh Bachchan's 'Ganapath: A Hero is Born' teaser is finally out!! The release of the electric teaser has elevated the bar in Indian film as the filmmakers have ushered in a new era of cinematic quality that will enchant audiences worldwide. The teaser has Tiger Shroff's acrobatics and the significant use of VFX elevates and adds visual grandeur to the plot. Kriti Sanon is also seen doing some action. 

    Watch the teaser

    Sharing the teaser, Tiger wrote, "Intezaar ka waqt khatam hua… aa gaye hain hum aapko apni duniya main le jaane… #Ganapath in cinemas this Dussehra, 20th Oct."

    This teaser, which provides a fascinating insight into the universe of 'Ganapath' provides a cinematic experience that rivals international standards. It demonstrates Pooja Entertainment's dedication to stretching the frontiers of cinema. 'Ganapath' is set to be a game changer in Indian cinema, with outstanding visual effects, an enormous scale, and a compelling storyline.

    'Ganapath' is a film that combines high-octane action sequences with mesmerizing musical compositions. The plot revolves around the rise of a fighter who sets out on a quest to seek his destiny in an unknown place.

    The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and reunites action sensation Tiger Shroff and National Award-Winning actress Kriti Sanon after a nine-year break. Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshpande, and Vikas Bahl are the producers.

    The film will be released on October 20, 2023, the film will be released internationally in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

    Last Updated Sep 29, 2023, 1:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    KGF 3: Yash starrer to release in 2025; makers to give huge update in December ATG

    KGF 3: Yash starrer to release in 2025; makers to give huge update in December

    ExCBFC member Ashoke Pandit on Vishals allegations against censor board heres what he said ADC

    Ex-CBFC member Ashoke Pandit on Vishals allegations against censor board heres what he said

    Deepika Padukone's viral picture from 'Fighter' sets ignites internet buzz SHG EAI

    Deepika Padukone's viral picture from 'Fighter' sets ignites internet buzz

    Vicky Kaushal grooves to his wife Katrina Kaif's 'Dhoom 3' hit song 'Kamli' [WATCH] ATG

    Vicky Kaushal grooves to his wife Katrina Kaif's 'Dhoom 3' hit song 'Kamli' [WATCH]

    Shah Rukh Khan Vs Prabhas: Real reason behind Dunki and Salaar's clash at the box office RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan Vs Prabhas: Real reason behind Dunki and Salaar's clash at the box office

    Recent Stories

    Karnataka bandh: Sandalwood Actors and artists join hands in support of Cauvery struggle vkp

    Karnataka bandh: Sandalwood Actors and artists join hands in support of Cauvery struggle

    KGF 3: Yash starrer to release in 2025; makers to give huge update in December ATG

    KGF 3: Yash starrer to release in 2025; makers to give huge update in December

    Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Tomar wins silver in Men's 50m Rifle 3P; impressive medal haul continues snt

    Asian Games 2023: Aishwary Pratap Tomar wins silver in Men's 50m Rifle 3P; impressive medal haul continues

    ExCBFC member Ashoke Pandit on Vishals allegations against censor board heres what he said ADC

    Ex-CBFC member Ashoke Pandit on Vishals allegations against censor board heres what he said

    Deepika Padukone's viral picture from 'Fighter' sets ignites internet buzz SHG EAI

    Deepika Padukone's viral picture from 'Fighter' sets ignites internet buzz

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH snt

    EXCLUSIVE: India-Canada issue must be resolved soon, says Nobel Peace Laureate Mohamed ElBaradei - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon