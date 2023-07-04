Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From 'Basic Instinct' to 'Fifty Shades of Grey': 5 erotica novels that have been adapted to movies

    There have been several erotic novels that have been adapted into movies over the years and have caught the attention of audiences. Here are a few examples:

    First Published Jul 4, 2023, 4:14 PM IST

    Erotica movies are a genre of film that explore themes of sexuality, desire, and sexual relationships. They typically feature explicit sexual content, although the focus is often on the sensual and erotic aspects rather than explicit pornography. Here are a few examples of erotica movies: 

    1. "Fifty Shades of Grey" by E.L. James: This popular erotic romance trilogy was turned into a film series. The first book, "Fifty Shades of Grey," was released as a movie in 2015, followed by "Fifty Shades Darker" (2017) and "Fifty Shades Freed" (2018).

    2. "Basic Instinct" by Joe Eszterhas: Although not based on a novel, this erotic thriller screenplay by Eszterhas became a famous film in 1992, starring Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone. It gained significant attention for its explicit sexual content.

    3. "Eyes Wide Shut" based on "Traumnovelle" by Arthur Schnitzler: Stanley Kubrick's final film, released in 1999, was an adaptation of Schnitzler's novella. It delves into themes of desire, infidelity, and sexual exploration, starring Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman.

    4. "Secretary" by Mary Gaitskill: The 2002 film, directed by Steven Shainberg, was inspired by Gaitskill's short story of the same name. It explores the BDSM relationship between a lawyer and his secretary, played by James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal.

    5. "The Story of O" by Pauline Réage: This erotic novel, published in 1954, was adapted into a French film in 1975. It tells the story of a woman exploring her submissive sexual desires within a BDSM relationship.

    Please note that these films may contain explicit content and are intended for adult audiences. It's essential to check the ratings and content warnings before watching any movie.

    Last Updated Jul 4, 2023, 4:43 PM IST
