Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar talks about regional cinemas and their impact

Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar has opened on the ‘great revolution’ that regional cinema has been witnessing in the last few years. He also talks about the impact that regional cinema has.

Whenever someone says 'Indian cinema', what is the first picture that comes to your mind? We are confident it is the mammoth and glamourous screen of Bollywood. But Indian regional cinema too has a big role to play and to tell how filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar conversed his mind once again.

Speaking of the Indian regional cinema, the filmmaker says, "The regional cinemas have been seeing a great revolution for the past few years. The story, the making of the film, its cast, and everything else is standing out and creating a very strong impact." We all agree with Navjyot's words. Moreover, the numerous remakes of the films from regional cinema validate his words.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

As Navjyot Bandiwadekar has lived in one of the most esteemed regional theatres, Marathi cinema as well, and made a few Marathi films, here's what he says, "This cinema has seen great evolution regarding its quality and the type of movies being made. A few Marathi films have reached many national and international film festivals."

Addressing other regional films, Navjyot Bandiwadekar says, "The South Indian movies have always been in the spotlight. They are treasured on a national level for being family-centric and for their action scenes. Every year, numerous Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and other South Indian films are remade in the Bollywood industry. And this justifies how strong and influential regional cinemas can be!"

ALSO READ: Crime against women is ‘blowing up’ red carpet at Cannes 2022

"We have always underestimated the films that aren’t in notable languages. But we often forget that for the film to be discernible, it has to have a great and well-written script; a relatable story and not a relatable language," Navjyot Bandiwadekar added further.

The filmmaker speaks through the language of his experience. He has been decoding the patterns of this cinematic world for years, and his excellence can be reflected in his films as well. Navjyot Bandiwadekar has worked on numerous projects, and he has many upcoming too. He is also working on a bilingual film which will be in Marathi and Hindi. We hope that the filmmaker keeps sharing his insights.