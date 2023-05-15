Esha Gupta SEXY photos: Actress flaunts clevage in racy black dress

In a sexy black cut-out dress, Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is cranking up the heat on Instagram. In an old video making the rounds on social media, Esha Gupta is seen posing for a highly racy photo shoot in provocative attire.

The Bollywood actress paired her provocative attire with diamond danglers to create an ultra-glamorous look. She wore her black hair loose and curled simply in a wave. Esha Gupta, who frequently whips her followers into a frenzy with her videos and scorching picture shoots, released a series of seductive images of herself wearing a low-cut gown on Sunday.

The actress flaunted her cleavage in the provocative gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit, looking stunning as she did so. The actress opted for bare makeup and beach waves in her hairstyle. Esha Gupta was last spotted working on Aashram 3 with Prakash Jha. Bobby Deol's eponymous character Nirala Baba is brought in to have his image changed in Aashram 3, while Esha portrays the role of Sonia, an image builder. The actress previously told us in an interview that accepting the position in the Prakash Jha-directed web series was a no-brainer for her.

