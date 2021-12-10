  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Disha Patani shows off her HOT figure in mirror selfie; check out those abs and legs

    Bollywood diva Disha Patani flaunts her fit sexy body that will leave you awestruck; take a look at this video 

    Disha Patani shows off her HOT figure in mirror selfie; check out those abs and legs RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 10, 2021, 3:46 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Disha Patani is definitely the fittest and hottest actress in Bollywood.   She is very active on social media, sharing many pictures and videos to entertain her fans and followers. Disha often leaves her fans awesome inspired and motivated workout posts that will set you to hit the gym.

    Disha's latest video, which she shared on her Instagram page will make your jaws drop. Disha checks all the right boxes while setting the temperature soaring. The Radhe actress made her fans drool over the envious bikini body leaving everyone gasping for breath.

    Disha is now selected as one of the most searched actresses of 2021 over social media. From giving us fashion and fitness goals to showing us some of the best bikinis and monokinis, Disha knows how to be the number one and sets social media on fire. 

    Also Read: Beware of Disha Patani; she knows how to do '720 kick'; take a look (VIDEO)

    Twitter's recent post featured Disha at number 3 amongst the most searched actresses of Bollywood in 2021. The post captioned, "y'all couldn't stop Tweeting about them and we understand😊."

    A few weeks ago, Disha performed 900 kick that is just mind-blowing. She went for the mid-air swirl and performed the highly tough kick. Because of such kicks, Disha is known as the fittest celebrities and our 'action' girl because of such kicks.

    Disha was last seen in Salman Khan's Radhe. Her next project is with Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2' with Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. Disha will be seen performing quite the action sequences in this one next. This film will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri, after the hit Malang. The actress also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina.

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2021, 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here DRB

    Pete Davidson, Miley Cyrus have something in common; do you know what is it? Find out here

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper drb

    Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif wedding: Newlyweds depart for Mumbai in a chopper

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said RCB

    Will Jacqueline Fernandez join Salman Khan in Riyadh for Da-Bangg Tour? Here's what Khan said

    The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer gets a precious moment at The Game Awards 2021 drb

    The Lord of the Rings: Gollum trailer bags a special moment at The Game Awards 2021

    Ranveer Singh's Film '83' in legal trouble: UAE finance firm files cheating complaint against producers RCB

    Ranveer Singh's Film '83' in legal trouble: UAE finance firm files cheating complaint against producers

    Recent Stories

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Gabba Test: English fan proposes to Aussie girl; here's what happened (WATCH)-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Gabba Test: English fan proposes to Aussie girl; here's what happened (WATCH)

    Amul pays tribute CDS General Bipin Rawat says Har sainik ke yaar thhe woh netizens react gcw

    Amul pays tribute CDS General Bipin Rawat, says 'Har sainik ke yaar thhe woh...'; netizens react

    Punjab Election 2022 AAP releases second list with 30 candidates gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: AAP releases second list with 30 candidates; Punjabi singer, former cop among them

    Goa Election 2022: Congress faces series of resignations on Priyanka Gandhi's visit-dnm

    Goa Election 2022: Congress faces series of resignations on Priyanka Gandhi’s visit

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash IAF says inquiry to be completed expeditiously, avoid uninformed speculation gcw

    CDS Bipin Rawat crash: IAF says 'inquiry to be completed expeditiously, avoid uninformed speculation'

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC Match Highlights (Game 23): Mumbai City survives Jamshedpur FC test to win 4-2

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham on Mumbai City's win over Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: We want impact from every player that comes off the bench - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    New Zealand to ban cigarettes for next generation in bid to outlaw smoking by 2025

    Video Icon
    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath-ycb

    New variant found in India could be indigenous, has no serious impact on health: Dr CN Manjunath

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: Mumbai City will continue to play an attacking brand of football - Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs JFC: "MCFC will continue to play an attacking brand of football" - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon