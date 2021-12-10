Disha Patani shows off her HOT figure in mirror selfie; check out those abs and legs

Bollywood diva Disha Patani flaunts her fit sexy body that will leave you awestruck; take a look at this video

Disha Patani is definitely the fittest and hottest actress in Bollywood. She is very active on social media, sharing many pictures and videos to entertain her fans and followers. Disha often leaves her fans awesome inspired and motivated workout posts that will set you to hit the gym.

Disha's latest video, which she shared on her Instagram page will make your jaws drop. Disha checks all the right boxes while setting the temperature soaring. The Radhe actress made her fans drool over the envious bikini body leaving everyone gasping for breath.

Disha is now selected as one of the most searched actresses of 2021 over social media. From giving us fashion and fitness goals to showing us some of the best bikinis and monokinis, Disha knows how to be the number one and sets social media on fire.

Twitter's recent post featured Disha at number 3 amongst the most searched actresses of Bollywood in 2021. The post captioned, "y'all couldn't stop Tweeting about them and we understand😊."

A few weeks ago, Disha performed 900 kick that is just mind-blowing. She went for the mid-air swirl and performed the highly tough kick. Because of such kicks, Disha is known as the fittest celebrities and our 'action' girl because of such kicks.

Disha was last seen in Salman Khan's Radhe. Her next project is with Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain 2' with Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. Disha will be seen performing quite the action sequences in this one next. This film will be Disha’s second collaboration with Mohit Suri, after the hit Malang. The actress also has Ashima Chibber’s KTina.