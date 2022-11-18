Daljeet Kaur passes away at 69; veteran Punjabi actor was having neurological problem-reports

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Veteran actor Daljeet Kaur, well known for playing the female leads in numerous blockbuster Punjabi films, passed away on Thursday, according to a relative.

    The 69-year-old was suffering from brain tumour for the past three years and was in a deep coma for the last one year, according to her cousin, Harinder Singh Khangura. Kaur passed away at her cousin's residence in Sudhar in the morning. 

    She had been diagnosed with a neurological problem and had shifted to Ludhiana from Mumbai around 12 years ago. She was living with her cousin Harjinder Singh Khangura in Ludhiana’s Gurusar Sudhar area for the past few years. According to family members, was in a deep coma for the last one year.

    Her final rites have been performed, Khangura said. After graduating from the Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi. She completed an acting course from Film and Television Institute of India, Pune. She was also a hockey and kabaddi player.

    Kaur quit the movie industry after a fantastic career when she lost her husband Harminder Singh Deol in a car accident. In 2001, she returned to the movie business and appeared in a few movies, including "Singh vs. Kaur." 

    Actor and director Tarlochan Singh stated that Kaur's contribution to Punjabi movies would always be recognised.

    The actress started her career in movies with 'Daaz' in 1976. Kaur has starred in several hit movies, including 'Putt Jattan De' (1983), 'Mamla Garbar Hai' (1983), 'Ki Banu Duniya Da' (1986), 'Patola' (1988) and 'Saida Jogan' (1979).

