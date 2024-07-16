Dairy products to leafy vegetables: 5 foods you MUST avoid to stay healthy in Monsoon

Monsoon brings a craving for delicious food but also unwanted health issues. It’s important to be mindful of what we consume. Fried foods, leafy vegetables, hard drinks, seafood, and dairy products can pose risks due to their digestive challenges and potential for bacterial growth. Moderation and careful selection are key to enjoying the season without compromising health --- by Abhinav Sharma

Monsoon is known for making food lovers crave for delicious food. But, along with the cravings, it also welcomes some unwanted health issues. Here are some of the foods that one should try to control before consuming them in abundance.

Fried Food Items:

While it’s a known fact that fried items take longer time to digest, irrespective of any season, it is generally fine to enjoy some fried foods like kachoris, pakoras, and samosas sometimes. However, it is advisable to take care of the portion of the fried food that you are planning to consume. Excessive consumption can upset your digestive system in several ways. It can cause diarrhea, indigestion, bloating, etc.

Leafy vegetables:

Monsoon is known for it’s high humidity and also high temperature in several parts of India. Due to high humidity, vegetables are more likely to attain to bacterial and fungal growth, especially when it comes to green leafy vegetables. So, try to avoid Spinach, cabbage, fenugreek leaves, cauliflower, etc in this particular season.

Hard Drinks:

Sweating is quite common in this season due to high humidity in this weather. Consuming hard drinks like alcohol, beer, wine, etc can lead to dehydration, bloating and also vomiting. It brings hindrance in digestive process and weakens the metabolism. So, one must try to avoid it as much as possible during Monsoon.

Seafood:

One must try to avoid sea-foods like sea fishes and prawns in the season of monsoon because of two major reasons. Firstly, because of the presence of bacteria and pathogens in water, especially rainy season, that can infect the fishes, and also the person who will consume them. Secondly, since it is also a breeding season for many species, it causes multiple changes to occur in seafood which can cause harm.

Dairy Products:

Many people are lactose intolerant, irrespective of any season. But in general, dairy products are not that easy for everyone to digest in rainy season due to its basic nature – Lactose.. Especially curd should be avoided in monsoon as it can slow down the metabolism and can cause bloating as well.

