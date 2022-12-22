Anupam Kher Exclusive: 'Never thought that 2022 would be my year in terms of box office returns'

"I never thought that I would do a film with Robert De Niro, but it happened. I never thought that I would shoot at Everest base camp, but it happened. I never thought that 2022 would be my year in terms of box office returns, but it happened..." Anupam Kher spoke to Asianet Newsable's Divya Bhonsale.

Actor Anupam Kher is riding high on the phenomenal success he has achieved in 2022. His last release, ‘Uunchai’ was a success, and there are signs that his next film 'Connect', which releases this weekend, will head that way as well. To recall, in 'Uunchai', Kher went to every extent (Read: Climb the Mt Everest base camp) to fulfil one of his best friend’s wishes. It may surprise you that, in real life, he does not have a bucket list of his own.

Exclusive Interview: The reinvention of Anupam Kher

In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, Kher said that he does not have a ‘bucket list’, adding that most things happened to him without making such a list. “I personally don’t like the term bucket list because you eventually ‘kick’ it,” says Kher.

“I never thought that I would do a film with Robert De Niro, but it happened. I never thought that I would shoot at Everest base camp, but it happened. I never thought that 2022 would be my year in terms of box office returns, but it happened," he says.

Even though he may not have a bucket list, he sure does have a wish list. And the 67-year-old actor is already working toward fulfilling it. So, what does his wish list comprise? To this, he says, “The only wish I have as an individual is that I want to travel in India, especially to the border towns of India and meet the people and make a difference in their lives.

Interestingly, Kher is already working on fulfilling his wish list. In November, he visited the Atari-Wagah border near Amritsar, Punjab. Take a look at his post here.

Starring Nayanthara in the lead role, 'Connect' -- a supernatural thriller -- will be released in the theatres this weekend. He will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ as Jayaprakash Narayan.

Apart from the Indian film industry, Kher will is also looking at some international projects. He told this reporter: “I am reading two to three scripts. I am doing a Canadian film; I would have been shooting for it right now, but unfortunately, the producer was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. Once that is done, we will begin the shooting.”