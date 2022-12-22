Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anupam Kher Exclusive: 'Never thought that 2022 would be my year in terms of box office returns'

    "I never thought that I would do a film with Robert De Niro, but it happened. I never thought that I would shoot at Everest base camp, but it happened. I never thought that 2022 would be my year in terms of box office returns, but it happened..." Anupam Kher spoke to Asianet Newsable's Divya Bhonsale.

    Connect star Anupam Kher Exclusive Interview with Asianet News Network
    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    First Published Dec 22, 2022, 5:53 PM IST

    Actor Anupam Kher is riding high on the phenomenal success he has achieved in 2022. His last release, ‘Uunchai’ was a success, and there are signs that his next film 'Connect', which releases this weekend, will head that way as well. To recall, in 'Uunchai', Kher went to every extent (Read: Climb the Mt Everest base camp) to fulfil one of his best friend’s wishes. It may surprise you that, in real life, he does not have a bucket list of his own.

    Exclusive Interview: The reinvention of Anupam Kher

    In an exclusive conversation with Asianet Newsable, Kher said that he does not have a ‘bucket list’, adding that most things happened to him without making such a list. “I personally don’t like the term bucket list because you eventually ‘kick’ it,” says Kher.

    “I never thought that I would do a film with Robert De Niro, but it happened. I never thought that I would shoot at Everest base camp, but it happened. I never thought that 2022 would be my year in terms of box office returns, but it happened," he says.

    Even though he may not have a bucket list, he sure does have a wish list. And the 67-year-old actor is already working toward fulfilling it. So, what does his wish list comprise? To this, he says, “The only wish I have as an individual is that I want to travel in India, especially to the border towns of India and meet the people and make a difference in their lives.

    Interestingly, Kher is already working on fulfilling his wish list. In November, he visited the Atari-Wagah border near Amritsar, Punjab. Take a look at his post here.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

    Starring Nayanthara in the lead role, 'Connect' -- a supernatural thriller -- will be released in the theatres this weekend. He will also be seen in Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ as Jayaprakash Narayan.

    Apart from the Indian film industry, Kher will is also looking at some international projects. He told this reporter: “I am reading two to three scripts. I am doing a Canadian film; I would have been shooting for it right now, but unfortunately, the producer was diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. Once that is done, we will begin the shooting.”

    Last Updated Dec 22, 2022, 5:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jhoome Jo: SRK, Deepika-starrer Pathaan's song creates new record, crosses 5.1 million views in 4 hours vma

    Jhoome Jo: SRK, Deepika-starrer Pathaan's song creates new record, crosses 5.1 million views in 4 hours

    Oscar Awards 2023: Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer Naatu Naatu from RRR nominated in 'Original song' category vma

    Oscar Awards 2023: Jr. NTR and Ram Charan starrer Naatu Naatu from RRR nominated in 'Original song' category

    Academy Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty's pan-Indian hit Kantara sent for Oscars nominations vma

    Academy Awards 2023: Rishab Shetty's pan-Indian hit Kantara sent for Oscars nominations

    Jhoome Jo: SRK and Deepika Padukone's killer moves with Arijit Singh's vocals are a visual-treat vma

    Jhoome Jo: SRK and Deepika Padukone's killer moves with Arijit Singh's vocals are a visual-treat

    Pathaan: Awaited song Jhoome Jo featuring Shah Rukh and Deepika is out now vma

    Pathaan: Awaited song Jhoome Jo featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone is out now

    Recent Stories

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh, Ashwin put India in driver's seat on Day 1; bowl out hosts for 227 snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 2nd Test: Umesh, Ashwin put India in driver's seat on Day 1; bowl out hosts for 227

    WBJEE 2023: Registration to commence on December 23; check details - adt

    WBJEE 2023: Registration to commence on December 23; check details

    IPL 2023 Auction: Date, time, venue, where to watch, players list, base price, available slots, purse left, CSK, RCB, MI, KKR, GT, SRH, LSG, RR, DC, PBKS-ayh

    IPL 2023 Auction: Date, time, venue, where to watch, players list, base price, available slots, purse left

    Piyush Goyal withdraws remark on Bihar says no intention to insult state people gcw

    Piyush Goyal withdraws remark on Bihar, says 'no intention to insult state, people'

    football Arsenal fans miffed after Premier League panel admits goal against Man United among 6 VAR errors this season snt

    Arsenal fans miffed after Premier League panel admits goal against Man United among 6 VAR errors this season

    Recent Videos

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon