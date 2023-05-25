Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS

    In Monaco, Manushi Chhillar is having a ball. The beauty queen made her red carpet debut earlier this year in Cannes.

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chillar vacays in Monaco after red carpet debut, see PHOTOS
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 25, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar is having a great time in Monaco, and there are pictures to prove it. The model made her way to Monaco shortly after making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival, where she wowed the crowd with her beauty.

    She had previously written on her blog while on holiday in Monaco. Moreover, she shared a photo of herself riding a carousel. She can be seen taking in the view and enjoying a drink at a restaurant in her most recent uploads.Manushi Chhillar posted photos of herself vacationing and having a great time in Monaco on social media. She can be seen taking in the view and enjoying a drink at a restaurant in her most recent uploads.  She also shared some images of herself riding a carousel. 

    Manushi looks stunning in the pictures while sporting a mesh dress, a handbag, and sunglasses. She simply captioned the picture, "A day in Monaco." A geotag for Monaco, Monte-Carlo, was also added by her.Manushi appears happy on her voyage while dressed in her most casual attire. She just wrote in the caption, "The real joy of life is in its play."

    Manushi Chhillar gave herself a stunning haircut while she was in France for the Cannes film festival. She posted pictures of herself sporting the new look and captioned them, "New hair [love emoji]. (Exactly French material).

    Cannes Debut: She made her red carpet debut at the 76th Cannes this year, where her stunning appearances grabbed everyone's attention. Along with Manushi Chhillar, a lengthy number of prominent Indian celebrities, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Guneet Monga, Vijay Varma, Sunny Leone, Esha Gupta, and many others, will be visiting Cannes this year.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 11:40 AM IST
