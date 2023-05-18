Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar says her finale red carpet look reflects 'grace and elegance”

After some eye-catching looks on the first two days, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar took the glamor quotient several notches higher on the third day of the event.

After some eye-catching looks on the first two days, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar took the glamour quotient several notches higher on the third day as she turned up in a jaw-dropping godly pastel blue dress by Nedret Taciroglu, quoted well in flowers. Saving the best for last, the actress served us a princess-like vibe. The actor, who was wearing a Fovari gown, accessorised her appearance with green heels and a stunning neckpiece, smiled for the cameras, and she also shared a few photos on her Instagram.

ALSO READ: Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan quit iconic film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'? Know details

Manushi is, undeniably, a sartorial force to reckon with. Trust the gorgeous actress to leave you impressed and spellbound every time she appears. Thus, it was only expected of her to bowl us over with a streak of stunning looks at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival. And, Manushi surely is keeping up with our fashion expectations!

On the third day, she turned up in a stunning pastel blue gown, worn along with a golden necklace, serving a well-deserving finale look.

Pulling off the fairy-like dress effortlessly, Manushi became the cynosure of all eyes, winning brownie points from the paparazzi and fashion critics! She says about her final look, “I have always represented femininity through my style. I love an outfit that reflects grace and elegance. And my last look does just that”. On the work front, Manushi will be seen in ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.

ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns netizens with bold and bizarre cut-out attire (PICTURES)