Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar says her finale red carpet look reflects 'grace and elegance”

    After some eye-catching looks on the first two days, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar took the glamor quotient several notches higher on the third day of the event.

    Cannes 2023: Manushi Chhillar says her finale red carpet look reflects grace and elegance ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 18, 2023, 7:09 PM IST

    After some eye-catching looks on the first two days, former Miss World Manushi Chhillar took the glamour quotient several notches higher on the third day as she turned up in a jaw-dropping godly pastel blue dress by Nedret Taciroglu, quoted well in flowers. Saving the best for last, the actress served us a princess-like vibe. The actor, who was wearing a Fovari gown, accessorised her appearance with green heels and a stunning neckpiece, smiled for the cameras, and she also shared a few photos on her Instagram.

    ALSO READ: Why did Kareena Kapoor Khan quit iconic film 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'? Know details

    Manushi is, undeniably, a sartorial force to reckon with. Trust the gorgeous actress to leave you impressed and spellbound every time she appears. Thus, it was only expected of her to bowl us over with a streak of stunning looks at the ongoing prestigious Cannes Film Festival. And, Manushi surely is keeping up with our fashion expectations!

    On the third day, she turned up in a stunning pastel blue gown, worn along with a golden necklace, serving a well-deserving finale look. 

    Pulling off the fairy-like dress effortlessly, Manushi became the cynosure of all eyes, winning brownie points from the paparazzi and fashion critics! She says about her final look, “I have always represented femininity through my style. I love an outfit that reflects grace and elegance. And my last look does just that”. On the work front, Manushi will be seen in ‘Tehran’ alongside John Abraham and ‘Operation Valentine’ with Varun Tej.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed SEXY Pictures: Actress stuns netizens with bold and bizarre cut-out attire (PICTURES)

    Last Updated May 18, 2023, 7:09 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh romantic song Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele goes viral watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song ‘Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,’ goes viral-WATCH

    Shubman Gill aces Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step of Hrithik Roshan, enjoys fanboy moment saying he likes him ADC

    Shubman Gill aces ‘Ek Pal Ka Jeena’ hook step of Hrithik Roshan, enjoys fanboy moment saying he 'likes him'

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Khesari Lal Yadav song Desi Machan romance goes viral RBA

    Kajal Raghwani SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Khesari Lal's song ‘Desi Machan romance’ goes viral-WATCH

    Supreme Court asks 'The Kerala Story' producer to put disclaimer by 5 pm on May 20 ADC

    Supreme Court asks 'The Kerala Story' producer to put disclaimer by 5 pm on May 20

    ipl 2023 Shubman Gill, who lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man, reveals obsession with Marvel superhero watch snt

    Shubman Gill, who lent his voice to Indian Spider-Man, reveals obsession with Marvel superhero (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Monalisa SEXY video Bhojpuri actress Pawan Singh romantic song Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele goes viral watch RBA

    Monalisa SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's romantic song ‘Saiya Ji Dilwa Mangele,’ goes viral-WATCH

    Kerala man escapes unhurt as mobile phone explodes in shirt pocket anr

    Kerala man escapes unhurt as mobile phone explodes in shirt pocket

    ISRO gearing up for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Senior official snt

    ISRO gearing up for Chandrayaan-3 mission in July 2nd week: Senior official

    7 simple ways to be happy MSW

    7 simple ways to be happy

    Ameesha Patel HOT Photos: Actress flaunts curvaceous figure in busty skin-tight black top (PICTURES) vma

    Ameesha Patel HOT Photos: Actress flaunts curvaceous figure in busty skin-tight black top (PICTURES)

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon