Canadian singer Shubh celebrates Indira Gandhi's killers in viral video - WATCH

During a concert in London, rapper Shubh was seen carrying a sweatshirt that had Indira Gandhi and her killer's face along with the date of her murder.

On October 29, controversial rapper Shubh was seen glorifying the death of India's former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's killers. He was seen wearing a sweatshirt with artwork commemorating the assassination of Indira Gandhi during a gig in London. The Khalistani X account SherePanjabUK posted a video of Shubh wearing the sweatshirt. The account is now withheld in India.

The hoddie had Indira Gandhi and her killer's face along with the date of her murder. Indira Gandhi was shot by her Sikh bodyguard on October 31, 1984. Akaal Clothing, a pro-Khalistani clothing line designed the hoodie.

The video

Sharing the video they wrote, "Panjabi Artist Shubh holding a hoodie of an illustration of Indian PM Indira Gandhi (aka Maimuna Begum) being greeted by Shaheed Bhai Satwant Singh and Shaheed Bhai Beant Singh."

Investigation

However, further analysis of the video and the sweatshirt found that the hoodie Shubh was wearing on stage had a Punjab map rather than pro-Khalistani artwork. The image of the sweatshirt Shubh was carrying became evident that he was holding a Punjab map detailing the districts. However, the hoodie that propagated the pro-Khalistani message depicted Indira Gandhi's assassination. Both sweatshirts are extremely similar, and the footage circulating gives the idea that Shubh was wearing a pro-Khalistani hoodie.

Shubh Singh's controversy

Shubhneet Singh alias Shubh uploaded a story on his Instagram account on March 23, 2023, with the title "Pray for Punjab" and a distorted map of India. He shared a photo of a map that was missing the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, and the Northeastern provinces. This post was an attempt to undermine India's sovereignty and promote the Khalistan agenda. The Canadian artist did this while the Punjab Police were on the hunt for Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh. At the time, Shubh publicly backed Khalistani elements.