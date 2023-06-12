Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Salman Khan returns as host, contestants set to spark excitement

    Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 gears up with exciting contestants, intense competition, and unforgettable drama await viewers as Salman Khan returns as the host. Get ready for an exhilarating journey into the Bigg Boss house.- By Amrita Ghosh
     

    First Published Jun 12, 2023, 9:19 PM IST

    Bigg Boss OTT is back with its highly anticipated second season, set to premiere on June 17th. With Salman Khan returning as the host, viewers can expect a thrilling dose of drama, rivalry, and entertainment. The confirmed list of contestants for the show has sparked curiosity among fans, as dynamic individuals from various backgrounds gear up to compete for the coveted top spot. Get ready for a captivating journey inside the Bigg Boss house with this exciting lineup of participants.

    The much-awaited second season of Bigg Boss OTT is just around the corner, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Set to premiere on June 17th, this digital edition of the popular reality show promises to deliver an explosive dose of drama and entertainment. With the charismatic Salman Khan returning as the host, viewers can expect nothing less than a rollercoaster ride of emotions and intense competition.
    While the official list of contestants is yet to be announced, several names have been making rounds as likely participants. Jiya Shankar, known for her role in the Marathi film Ved, and Anjali Arora, who gained fame through a viral dance video, are among the speculated contestants. Awez Darbaar, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Gor, and Anurag Doval are also rumored to be part of the show.


    The anticipation further builds with the possibility of Mahesh Poojari, Manisha Rani, and Kevin Almasifar joining the fray. These diverse individuals from different backgrounds are expected to bring their unique personalities and strategies to the table, vying for the top spot in the Bigg Boss house.
    As the clock ticks closer to the premiere, fans eagerly await the official confirmation of the contestants and brace themselves for the exciting journey that lies ahead. With Salman Khan's wit and charm, coupled with the contestants' captivating presence, Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 promises to keep audiences hooked and entertained throughout the season.

    Last Updated Jun 12, 2023, 9:19 PM IST
