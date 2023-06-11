Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik hit 'head, lower back', was in a state of shock after meeting with accident

Rubina Dilaik, a popular Bigg Boss 14 cast member and television actress, was hurt in a car accident on Saturday. She also suffered injuries to her head and lower back. The actress confirmed the event on Twitter and assured her followers that she is currently alright. Additionally, Rubina stated that the person who struck her automobile is the target of legal action. Abhinav Shukla, an actor, had earlier released pictures of the wrecked car and announced the disaster.

The post said: “Due to the impact, I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is good… Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road. Rules are for our own safety!”

The news was first announced by Abhinav on Twitter, emphasising that the driver who struck Rubina's car was on a call and had no remorse. "Happened to us, can happen to you," he wrote. Watch out for fools on the phone who run red lights. To top it off, he was grinning. Later, more specifics. Rubina was in the car; she is okay and is being taken to the doctor. Please take stern action, as requested by @MTPHereToHelp and @MumbaiPolice.

In response to the tragedy, Rubina received well wishes and expressions of worry from fans. "Be careful, Rubi..."Get well soon," "Take good care of yourself," "Take care and come back soon," and "Thank God you are safe" are some encouraging phrases. Many users expressed happiness that Rubina avoided serious injuries, and others urged her to take care of herself and recover quickly.

Even though the actress has informed her supporters that she is fine, the event should serve as a warning to everyone to prioritise road safety and follow traffic laws. Rubina's supporters remain by her side and express their best wishes for a quick recovery while she pursues legal action against the negligent motorist.

