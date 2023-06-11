Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik hit 'head, lower back', was in a state of shock after meeting with accident

    Rubina Dilaik, a popular Bigg Boss 14 cast member and television actress, was hurt in a car accident on Saturday. She also suffered injuries to her head and lower back.

    Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik hit 'head and lower back', was in a state of shock after meeting with accident ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 4:48 PM IST

    Rubina Dilaik, a popular Bigg Boss 14 cast member and television actress, was hurt in a car accident on Saturday. She also suffered injuries to her head and lower back. The actress confirmed the event on Twitter and assured her followers that she is currently alright. Additionally, Rubina stated that the person who struck her automobile is the target of legal action. Abhinav Shukla, an actor, had earlier released pictures of the wrecked car and announced the disaster.

    ALSO READ: Kajol surprises fans with Instagram and Twitter announcement

    The post said: “Due to the impact, I hit my head and lower back, so was in a state of shock, but we ran medical tests, everything is good… Legal action has been taken against the reckless truck driver, but the damage is done! I urge you all to be mindful on road. Rules are for our own safety!”

    The news was first announced by Abhinav on Twitter, emphasising that the driver who struck Rubina's car was on a call and had no remorse. "Happened to us, can happen to you," he wrote. Watch out for fools on the phone who run red lights. To top it off, he was grinning. Later, more specifics. Rubina was in the car; she is okay and is being taken to the doctor. Please take stern action, as requested by @MTPHereToHelp and @MumbaiPolice.

    In response to the tragedy, Rubina received well wishes and expressions of worry from fans. "Be careful, Rubi..."Get well soon," "Take good care of yourself," "Take care and come back soon," and "Thank God you are safe" are some encouraging phrases. Many users expressed happiness that Rubina avoided serious injuries, and others urged her to take care of herself and recover quickly.

    Even though the actress has informed her supporters that she is fine, the event should serve as a warning to everyone to prioritise road safety and follow traffic laws. Rubina's supporters remain by her side and express their best wishes for a quick recovery while she pursues legal action against the negligent motorist.

    ALSO READ: Tejasswi Prakash SEXY Pictures: Actress turns 29; know why fans love THIS diva

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 4:48 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Who is Vedant Mahajan? Meet Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's rumoured boyfriend RBA

    Who is Vedant Mahajan? Meet Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's rumoured boyfriend

    Jackie Chan riskiest stunt: Actor dislocated his pelvis while filming 'Police Story'; know inside story ADC

    Jackie Chan riskiest stunt: Actor dislocated his pelvis while filming 'Police Story'; know inside story

    Was Kajol Ajay Devgn first love? Know who was he dating before marrying DDLJ star RBA

    Was Kajol Ajay Devgn’s first love? Know who was he dating before marrying DDLJ star

    Who was Mangal Dhillon? Actor-director passes away due to cancer ADC

    Who was Mangal Dhillon? Actor-director passes away due to cancer

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi 'Mukhebhaat' ceremony: Baby dons Benarasi saree and gold necklace RBA

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's daughter Devi 'Mukhebhaat' ceremony: Baby dons Benarasi saree

    Recent Stories

    Beagle to Chow Chow- 7 dumbest dog breeds RBA

    Beagle to Chow Chow- 7 dumbest dog breeds

    Maharaja's experience certificate forgery case: Former SFI leader K Vidya moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail anr

    Maharaja's experience certificate forgery case: K Vidya moves Kerala HC for anticipatory bail

    Wear a saree in 7 easy steps (MSW)

    Wear a saree in 7 easy steps

    Who is Vedant Mahajan? Meet Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's rumoured boyfriend RBA

    Who is Vedant Mahajan? Meet Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan's rumoured boyfriend

    AMR disease due to eating chicken? NOT true, say poultry industry veterinarians

    AMR disease due to eating chicken? NOT true, say poultry industry veterinarians

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon