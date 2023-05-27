Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Tanushree Chatterjee, Pradeep Pandey's BOLD dance on 'Saadhe Teen Baje' goes viral-WATCH

    Tanushree Chatterjee sexy video:  Fans love the hot chemistry of   Tanushree Chatterjee and Pradeep Pandey in the song ‘Saadhe Teen Baje’  from the film Dulaara.

    First Published May 27, 2023, 4:53 PM IST

    Pradeep Pandey is a well-known actor in the Bhojpuri film industry. He is famous for his dancing and acting abilities. His songs become popular on social media because people enjoy seeing him dance to the upbeat beats of Bhojpuri music.

    Pradeep Pandey is also known for his hot chemistry with his co-stars, and his song 'Saadhe Teen Baje' has gone viral on the internet. The song is getting a lot of attention since the actor performs alongside Tanushree, and they look great together.

    Pradeep Pandey and Tanushree looked gorgeous while dancing on the road. They dance energetically to the song's upbeat sounds, and their faultless dancing routines are gaining notice online. Fans adore the actors' chemistry and how well they complement one another.

    Tanushree looks stunning as she dances to the tune. She is dancing with Pradeep Pandey, an actor and dancer who complements her. The performers' relationship is making the public want more. The energetic and faultless dancing routines to the upbeat music are driving the audience insane. They look stunning, and their chemistry is stunning.

    The song has gone big on the internet, with 349,999 views on YouTube. Fans post in the comments area, praising the performers' beautiful emotions. The audience loves Pradeep and Tanushree's dancing movements.

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 4:53 PM IST
