Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Sanjay Singh arrested by police-read details

Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi. Her family members have now requested a CBI investigation. After Samar Singh, police have now arrested co-accused Sanjay Singh.

The death of Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey is now generating news. On March 26, 2023, the 25-year-old actress committed suicide. She was discovered dead inside her hotel room in Varanasi, where she was filming Laik Hoon Main Nalaik Nahin. Her motel room contained no suicide note. Samar Singh was recently arrested in connection with the suicide of Akanksha Dubey. In the most recent development, police have now detained co-accused Sanjay Singh.

Who is Sanjay Singh?

For the uninformed, Sanjay Singh and Samar Singh have been missing since Akanksha Dubey died. Samar Singh was apprehended by police in Ghaziabad on April 7. Sanjay Singh, another co-accused, has already been arrested by police.In Akanksha Dubey's case, both have been charged with Abetment to Suicide. Sanjay Singh was apprehended on Wednesday evening, April 12 at Varanasi's Goithaha underpass in a combined operation by the crime department and Sarnath police.

Madhu Dubey, Akanksha Dubey's mother, blamed two persons for her daughter's death. Akanksha's mother has accused Samar Singh and Sanjay Singh of her daughter's murder. On March 21, she said that Samar Singh's brother Sanjay Singh had threatened to murder Akanksha Dubey, which the actress had informed her of over the phone.

About Akanksha Dubey's case:

Akanksha Dubey, a Bhojpuri actress, was in Varanasi for a film shoot. After filming, the actress went to the Sarnath Hotel. Her body was discovered in her hotel room. The actress went live on Instagram hours before her suicide. According to reports, Akanksha broke down and wept inconsolably throughout Instagram live. It is unknown what caused her mental collapse. The actress committed suicide only hours after her music video with Pawan Singh was officially published. Social media users have shared videos of her weeping throughout the IG live.

According to the post-mortem report, no food or liquid was in her stomach. She wasn't drunk, and no signs of alcohol were discovered. However, 20 cc of an unusual dark substance was discovered in her stomach. Furthermore, the mucous membrane of the stomach was obstructed. It's also possible that the mucous membrane became clogged due to forceful materials. In addition, she had damaged marks on her wrist. The question now is what the liquid detected within the actress' body was and whether it was the cause of her stomach mucous membrane choking.

According to a news report, the actress suffered from depression in 2018 and took a professional hiatus. She only recently made a return. After her return, she claimed that her mother had assisted her during a difficult time in her life.

Akanksha was a well-known character in Bhojpuri movies. She made her cinematic debut at the age of 17 in the film Meri Jung Mera Faisla. She has also appeared in films such as Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2, and others.