Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey's family believes she was murdered, demands CBI probe- report

On March 26, Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey was found dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi. Her family members have now requested a CBI investigation.

The family of Bhojpuri star Akanksha Dubey, who was discovered dead inside a hotel room in Varanasi, has sought a CBI investigation. Because they no longer believe the Varanasi Police, Akanksha's family members have requested a CBI investigation.

Akanksha's mother claims that singer Samar Singh used to torment her daughter. "I request Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter," lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi told a news outlet. Family members of Akanksha feel their daughter was killed."

Samar Singh is a suspect in the suspected suicide of Akanksha Dubey. In a combined operation, Varanasi and Ghaziabad police nabbed him. On March 26, the 25-year-old actor was discovered dead. She has appeared in a number of regional films, including Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki 2, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (Bhopuri), and Veeron ki Veer.

Akanksha was spotted weeping on video during an Instagram live hours before her death. According to reports, Akanksha was in Varanasi for the filming of a forthcoming film and was sleeping in a guesthouse near the Sarnath police station.

Rahul, her makeup artist, told police, "She was a brave girl who would always stand up for others." During the lockdown, I met her for the first time. We later discovered that we were both from the same town, Bhadohi. Since then, I've been her personal makeup artist."

Who was Akanksha Dubey?

The actress was born in Vindhyachal, Mirzapur. Her parents eventually relocated her to Mumbai. Despite her parent's desire for her to become an IPS officer, Akanksha opted to follow her aspirations of being a movie star. She debuted in Meri Jung Mera Faisla and has since appeared in Mujhse Shadi Karogi (Bhojpuri), Veeron Ke Veer, Fighter King, Kasam Paida Karne KI 2 and more films. She'd carved out a niche for herself at an early age.

On a personal note, Akanksha recently announced her engagement to co-star Samar Singh. She revealed their relationship on Valentine's Day 2023 with a sweet message.