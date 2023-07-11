Bawaal promotions: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy neckline in colourful floral dress, fans go GAGA

The fans went absolutely nuts for Janhvi Kapoor's powerful and seductive appearance with her vivid neon floral dress at the event.

Bollywood and the fashion world have been enthralled by Janhvi Kapoor's impeccable acting skills, stunning appearance, and tough attitude. The actress's fashion choices are frequently praised, and on some occasions they have even provoked discussions on social media. Currently, Janhvi is catching everyone's attention in a floral outfit that is highlighted in highlighter. While Janhvi is now promoting her next movie 'Bawaal', she has given the most alluring appearance. Fans couldn't stop swooning over Janvhi's seductive appearance after she sent the internet into complete hysteria. Bold sequin floral patches covered in sequins were featured on the mid-length silhouette. Kapoor's tailored dress, which had noodle straps and a huge wide neckline, enhanced her figure.

THE LOOK: The flowery pattern in vibrant pink and yellow combined well with the black background of sequins. She finished off her appearance with a light coat of kajal, flawless mascara, and backswept hair. Janhvi kept things simple by removing her jewellery and wearing red shoes.

HOW DID FANS REACT? Fans couldn’t hold back their reactions to Janhvi’s latest post and shared their reactions to the same. One user wrote, “ ohh bhai sambhaalo”. Another wrote, “Uufffoooo”. A third wrote, “Well I'm obsessed with her.....❤️”. A fourth user commented, “Bawal ”



PROFESSIONAL FRONT: Bawaal, a movie starring Janhvi Kapoor, will debut on Amazon Prime on July 21. Nitesh Tiwari is the film's director, and Sajid Nadiadwala is its producer. Along with Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh, a political thriller, and the Telugu movie Devara are next projects for Janhvi.