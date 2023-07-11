Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bawaal promotions: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy neckline in colourful floral dress, fans go GAGA

    The fans went absolutely nuts for Janhvi Kapoor's powerful and seductive appearance with her vivid neon floral dress at the event.
     

    Bawaal promotions: Janhvi Kapoor shows off sexy neckline in colourful floral dress, fans go GAGA ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 11:30 PM IST

    Bollywood and the fashion world have been enthralled by Janhvi Kapoor's impeccable acting skills, stunning appearance, and tough attitude. The actress's fashion choices are frequently praised, and on some occasions they have even provoked discussions on social media. Currently, Janhvi is catching everyone's attention in a floral outfit that is highlighted in highlighter. While Janhvi is now promoting her next movie 'Bawaal', she has given the most alluring appearance. Fans couldn't stop swooning over Janvhi's seductive appearance after she sent the internet into complete hysteria. Bold sequin floral patches covered in sequins were featured on the mid-length silhouette. Kapoor's tailored dress, which had noodle straps and a huge wide neckline, enhanced her figure.

    THE LOOK: The flowery pattern in vibrant pink and yellow combined well with the black background of sequins. She finished off her appearance with a light coat of kajal, flawless mascara, and backswept hair. Janhvi kept things simple by removing her jewellery and wearing red shoes. 

    HOW DID FANS REACT?  Fans couldn’t hold back their reactions to Janhvi’s latest post and shared their reactions to the same. One user wrote, “ ohh bhai sambhaalo”. Another wrote, “Uufffoooo”. A third wrote, “Well I'm obsessed with her.....❤️”. A fourth user commented, “Bawal ”


    PROFESSIONAL FRONT: Bawaal, a movie starring Janhvi Kapoor, will debut on Amazon Prime on July 21. Nitesh Tiwari is the film's director, and Sajid Nadiadwala is its producer. Along with Bawaal, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, Ulajh, a political thriller, and the Telugu movie Devara are next projects for Janhvi.

     

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 11:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd ADC

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd everyday in your diet

    Jawan: What did Shah Rukh Khan learn from Vijay Sethupathi ? Here's the secret ADC

    Jawan: What did Shah Rukh Khan learn from Vijay Sethupathi ? Here's the secret

    Is Sanjeeda Shaikh dating Harshvardhan Rane after divorce from Aamir Ali? Here's what we know ADC

    Is Sanjeeda Shaikh dating Harshvardhan Rane after divorce from Aamir Ali? Here's what we know

    Will Dhanush collaborate with brother Selvaraghavan for D50? Here'a what we know ADC

    Will Dhanush collaborate with brother Selvaraghavan for D50? Here's what we know

    Actor Kicha Sudeep's fans protest after he breaks silence on producer's allegations vkp

    Actor Kicha Sudeep's fans protest after he breaks silence on producer's allegations

    Recent Stories

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd ADC

    Here are 7 health benefits of having bottlegourd everyday in your diet

    Jawan: What did Shah Rukh Khan learn from Vijay Sethupathi ? Here's the secret ADC

    Jawan: What did Shah Rukh Khan learn from Vijay Sethupathi ? Here's the secret

    Accused of sexual harassment, WFI chief Brij Bhushan sparks outrage after misbehaving with woman journalist snt

    Accused of sexual harassment, WFI chief Brij Bhushan sparks outrage after misbehaving with woman journalist

    Ashes 2023: Despite criticism, England retain Jonny Bairstow in squad for Old Trafford Test against Australia snt

    Ashes 2023: Despite criticism, England retain Jonny Bairstow in squad for Old Trafford Test against Australia

    Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one snt

    Due to massive error, rare 2 pence coin could fetch you up to 1000 pounds! Do you have one?

    Recent Videos

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysees ahead of Bastille Day

    IAF contingent marches on France's Avenues des Champs Elysées ahead of Bastille Day (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon