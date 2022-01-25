  • Facebook
    Badshah turns good samaritan; singer helps IGT contestant with his loan

     India’s Got Talent's judge Badshah helped one of the contestants named Ismail to clear m loan for his daughter's wedding

    Badshah turns good samaritan; singer helps IGT contestant with his loan
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 25, 2022, 8:15 AM IST
    The 9th season of the talent reality shows India’s Got Talent is on. This year the show has a new set of judges, Badshah, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Manoj Muntashir but the same old Kirron Kher. In previous years Kirron Kher used to judge the show with Malaika Arora and Karan Johar. India’s Got Talent is a platform where artists from various parts of India come with different talents and entertain the audience. Many contestants narrate their struggle stories and how they reach this platform during the show. 

    Some stories inspire the viewers and judges occasionally, and their tales make them emotional too. In one such example recently, judges found themselves unable to hold their tears. When Langa musical group from Rajasthan performed on the sets.

    Also Read: Kangana Ranaut moves Sessions Court in a defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar

    A promo video for that episode has been uploaded on Instagram by Sony Television. In the video, the Langa musical group from Rajasthan is seen performing on the show's sets. The best part of this performance was the fusion of Bollywood and Rajasthani folk music. The song was Slow Motion Angreza from the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

    Kirron enjoyed the performance, applauding the group’s voice. Rapper Badshah said, “Ye dharohar hai humare desh ki (This is the heritage of our nation"). On the other hand, Shilpa, notice that one of the singers from the group was not wearing his turban and asked Ismail Khan Langa why.

    Ismail then narrated his tail, which made everyone feel emotional. He said that when a father arranges the marriage of his daughter with a loan, he doesn’t wear a turban. Judges were shocked to hear this.

    Rapper Badshah told Ismail that he would give him a chance to clear the loan. Ismail was overwhelmed by Badshah’s support. The rapper-singer went on stage and made Ismail wear the turban. Ismail said he was pleased with Badshah’s humility and generosity. Ismail was delighted at this surprising turn of events.

    According to Ismail, the Langa group has performed in 17 nations. Although he describes performing on India’s Got Talent sets as a blessing, Ismail was optimistic that the audience would love the group’s act.
     

    Last Updated Jan 25, 2022, 8:17 AM IST
