Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Anushka Sharma opens up about doing fewer films; says her priorities changed after becoming mother

    Anushka Sharma thinks that since she decided to become a mother, she has grown more courageous and self-assured in her life. In 2021, Anushka and her husband Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika. The star recently stated in an interview that since becoming a mother, her priorities have changed, and she no longer looks to others for approval. 

    Anushka Sharma opens up about doing fewer films; says her priorities changed after becoming mother arb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 28, 2023, 5:59 PM IST

    Anushka stated during a Puma event in Bengaluru that she and Virat had come to the realization that Vamika needs Anushka more than they do. "I am aware that my daughter is at an age where she requires a lot more of my attention. Virat is a wonderful parent. He is a highly active parent. However, we have observed that she is at that age and only needs me more. We are aware of that. So, I made those steps,” the actress said.

    Anushka, who last appeared on screen in 2018, has made the decision to only work in one movie per year going forward. "I adore acting, but I don't want to do as many films as I did in the past. She continued, "Even Virat takes out time for the family. I want to do one film a year, enjoy the acting process, which is what I prefer, and balance my life out as I am.

    Anushka believes that having children has given her the fortitude she needs because she now has to make decisions for her child as well. She said, "Being a mother has given me that because you have to trust yourself so much because you are making decisions for someone who is so young and, in many ways, not capable. As a result, you wind up developing a lot more courage and self-confidence. I believe my courage has increased from before. I make choices now that I never would have made before. Now, I feel more fearless.

    In addition to being fantastic parents to their young daughter Vamika, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are very likable and responsible couple in all other facets of their private lives. The duo's admission that neither of them prefers to be a night owl and that they both follow a rigid sleeping schedule during a small conversation on the red carpet of the Indian Sports Honours Awards served as evidence of this. 

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 5:59 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick Chapter 4 leaked on Twitter in High Resolution arb

    Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick Chapter 4 leaked on Twitter in High Resolution

    SwatantryaVeer Savarkar teaser OUT: Watch Randeep Hooda as fierce revolutionary in historical-period drama vma

    SwatantryaVeer Savarkar teaser OUT: Watch Randeep Hooda as fierce revolutionary in historical-period drama

    Ram Charan announces 'The India House'; new film based on Veer Savarkar anr

    Ram Charan announces 'The India House'; new film based on Veer Savarkar

    Will Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha have fairytale wedding like Priyanka-Nick in Rajasthan? know details vma

    Will Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha have fairytale wedding like Priyanka-Nick in Rajasthan? know details

    BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads arb

    BTS member Jimin shares pictures from WB Harry Potter Studio delighting Potterheads

    Recent Stories

    Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick Chapter 4 leaked on Twitter in High Resolution arb

    Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick Chapter 4 leaked on Twitter in High Resolution

    wrestling Wrestlers forcefully evicted: Two versions, one outcome-ayh

    Wrestlers forcefully evicted: Two versions, one outcome

    New Parliament building inauguration: Focus now shifts to VP Enclave, new PMO, Common Central Secretariat AJR

    New Parliament building inauguration: Focus now shifts to VP Enclave, new PMO, Common Central Secretariat

    SwatantryaVeer Savarkar teaser OUT: Watch Randeep Hooda as fierce revolutionary in historical-period drama vma

    SwatantryaVeer Savarkar teaser OUT: Watch Randeep Hooda as fierce revolutionary in historical-period drama

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Virat Kohli the key to success for India against Australia? Michael Hussey remarks-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Is Virat Kohli the key to success for India against Australia? Michael Hussey remarks

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon