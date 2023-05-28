Anushka Sharma opens up about doing fewer films; says her priorities changed after becoming mother

Anushka Sharma thinks that since she decided to become a mother, she has grown more courageous and self-assured in her life. In 2021, Anushka and her husband Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika. The star recently stated in an interview that since becoming a mother, her priorities have changed, and she no longer looks to others for approval.

Anushka stated during a Puma event in Bengaluru that she and Virat had come to the realization that Vamika needs Anushka more than they do. "I am aware that my daughter is at an age where she requires a lot more of my attention. Virat is a wonderful parent. He is a highly active parent. However, we have observed that she is at that age and only needs me more. We are aware of that. So, I made those steps,” the actress said.

Anushka, who last appeared on screen in 2018, has made the decision to only work in one movie per year going forward. "I adore acting, but I don't want to do as many films as I did in the past. She continued, "Even Virat takes out time for the family. I want to do one film a year, enjoy the acting process, which is what I prefer, and balance my life out as I am.

Anushka believes that having children has given her the fortitude she needs because she now has to make decisions for her child as well. She said, "Being a mother has given me that because you have to trust yourself so much because you are making decisions for someone who is so young and, in many ways, not capable. As a result, you wind up developing a lot more courage and self-confidence. I believe my courage has increased from before. I make choices now that I never would have made before. Now, I feel more fearless.

In addition to being fantastic parents to their young daughter Vamika, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are very likable and responsible couple in all other facets of their private lives. The duo's admission that neither of them prefers to be a night owl and that they both follow a rigid sleeping schedule during a small conversation on the red carpet of the Indian Sports Honours Awards served as evidence of this.